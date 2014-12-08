BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Dec 8 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.11 points off the index. RIC COMPANY Dividend (Pence) IMPACT ABF.L ASSOC.BR.FOODS 24.30 0.33 ADN.L ABDN.ASSET.MAN. 11.25 0.44 BAB.L BABCOCK INTL 5.50 0.11 III.L 3I GROUP 6.00 0.23 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) ATST.L ALLIANCE TRUST 2.46 BETF.L BETFAIR GRP 9.00 BWNG.L BROWN (N) GROUP 5.67 BWY.L BELLWAY 36.00 BYG.L BIG YELLOW GRP 8.32 CLDN.L CALEDONIA INV 13.80 FCPTL.L F&C COMM PRP 0.50 INVP.L INVESTEC 8.50 NTG.L NORTHGATE 4.30 PETSP.L PETS AT HOME 1.80 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.