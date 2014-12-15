LONDON, Dec 15 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.34 points off the
index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX MIN
(pence) IMPACT IMPACT
United 12.56 0.34 0.34
Utilities
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
Berkeley Group 90
Greene King 7.95
Halfords 5.5
Marston's 4.3
Mitie 5.2
Polymetal 0.2
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)