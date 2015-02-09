LONDON, Feb 9 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 12.32 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX (pence) IMPACT BP 10.00 US cents YES 4.71 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL A 47.00 US cents 4.30 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL B 47.00 US cents 2.98 SAGE 8.00 0.33 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST 17.00 F&C COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST 50.00 RANK 1.60 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)