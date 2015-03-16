LONDON, March 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 9.52 points
off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK MAX MIN
(pence) OPTION IMPACT IMPACT
Anglo American 53 cents ($) 1.8421288 1.8421288
British American 100.6 7.3811693 7.3811693
Tobacco
Meggitt 9.5 Yes 0.3012265
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
Alliance Trust 2.4585
Brit 25
Close Brothers 18
Galliford Try 22
Grafton Group 5.6
HellermannTyton 5.63 cents (euro)
Jupiter Fund Management 21
Lancashire 39
Law Debenture 11
Millenium & Copthorne 11.51
Telecity 9
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Atul Prakash)