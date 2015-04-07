LONDON, April 7 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.05 points off the index on April 9. Besides the stocks going ex-dividend on April 9, insurer Aviva goes ex-dividend on April 8, with a payment of 12.25 pence that is set to take 1.42 points off the index. Friends Life shareholders will also be entitled to a 24.10 pence dividend payment on April 9, as part of Friends Life's takeover by Aviva, after which Friends Life will be de-listed. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX (pence) IMPACT GKN 5.60 0.36 NEXT 60.00 0.35 ST JAMES'S PLACE 14.37 0.29 STANDARD LIFE 11.43 0.88 TAYLOR WIMPEY 1.32 0.17 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) BBA AVIATION 11.58 USc BERENDSEN 20.50 CATLIN 11.70 ESURE 11.70 F&C COMMERCIAL PROPERTY 0.50 JAMES FISHER & SONS 14.90 GREGGS 16.00 IMI 24.00 INTL PERSONAL FINANCE 7.80 ROTORK 30.90 ULTRA ELECTRONICS 31.10 VESUVIUS 11.12 WOOD GROUP 18.60 USc (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Blaise Robinson)