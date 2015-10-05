LONDON, Oct 5 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.90 points off the index. RIC COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) IMPACT AVIVA PLC 6.75 1.06 KINGFISHER 3.18 0.29 NEXT 60.00 0.34 SMITH & NEPHEW 11.80 (US cents) 0.27 TRAVIS PERKINS 14.75 0.14 WPP PLC 15.91 0.80 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) COBHAM 3.05 FINSBURY G & I 6.60 HAYS 1.89 HUNTING 4.00 US cents MURRAY INTL TR 10.50 RIGHTMOVE ORD 16.00 SAGA 2.20 SIG PLC 1.69 SPIRAX-SARCO 20.80 SYNTHOMER 3.20 SYNERGY HLTH. 15.80 UNITE GROUP 5.50 WEIR GROUP 15.00 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)