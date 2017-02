LONDON May 1 Britain's FTSE 100 extended gains in mid-afternoon trade on Tuesday after the release of stronger than expected U.S. factory data.

At 1405 GMT, the FTSE was up 0.9 percent, or 48.92 points, at 5,786.70.

U.S. manufacturing sector growth picked up unexpectedly in April, while new orders gained, Institute for Supply Management data showed. (By Simon Jessop)