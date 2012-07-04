* FTSE 100 down 0.2 percent, volume thin

* ICAP drops sharply, weighed by LIBOR mess

* Investors braced for the ECB, BOE moves on Thursday

By Aileen Wang

LONDON, July 4 Britain's top share index edged lower on Wednesday, with investors taking profits on a sharp rally to two-month highs before central bank decisions due on Thursday, and with a rate-rigging scandal weighing on financial stocks.

Investors fear the Libor scandal may implicate more firms after costing Barclays hundreds of millions of pounds in fines and forcing the resignation of its CEO Bob Diamond, who will testify before the Treasury Select Committee on Wednesday.

British broker ICAP was the worst off, down 2.3 percent, and Lloyds fell 1.6 percent in morning trading.

"As long as Libor-gate remains in headlines, and if it snowballs, ICAP shares are going to struggle," Ishaq Siddiqi, market strategist at ETX Capital, said, adding he sees "no near-term respite for the stock".

ICAP has said that it has never been involved in setting LIBOR rates, but rather acts as a broker of cash deposits and derivatives based on LIBOR. The broker also said it is co-operating fully with the investigations.

A U.S. public holiday and a reluctance to take bets before the meetings by Bank of England and European Central Bank, which are widely seen taking further monetary measures to shore up the economy, kept investors in a cautious mood and volumes thin.

"There is a little bit of caution creeping into the market after the strong rally after the EU summit. But I don't think they want to go short the market and most people are currently waiting on the sidelines to see what is to happen tomorrow," said Neil Marsh, strategist at NewEdge.

"Mainly the volume is going to be light because of the U.S. holiday, so any moves in the market get kind of exaggerated a little bit," he added.

By 1054 GMT, London's blue chip index was down 10.56 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,677.17, after hitting its highest close since early May on Tuesday and having risen 8.6 percent in three trading days.

The rally petered out as the FTSE 100 neared technical resistance at the 61.8 percent retracement of its fall from mid-March, when Spain reignited euro zone debt concerns, to the index's recent low in early June.

In addition, the index was also nearing overbought levels, according to its relative strength indicator, as investors had made a beeline for riskier assets since Friday after the EU's crisis-fighting deal helped put the gloss on what had been a dire quarter for equity markets.

"From the technical analysis point of view, the downside risk is about 5,593," said Clive Lambert, an analyst at Futures Techs.

"We are targeting 5,699 and would want to see levels like 5,622 and/or 5,593 doing a job as support to keep this idea at the fore," he added.

WEAK ECONOMIC DATA

UK data on Wednesday reinforced the case for the Bank of England to take more pre-emptive actions to save the economy from a second recession in four years.

The service sector in June expanded at the slowest pace since last October, while UK shop price inflation fell to its lowest rate in two-and-a-half years in June.

The Bank of England is expected to launch a third round of asset purchase program on Thursday, while the ECB is likely to cut interest rates to 0.75 percent from 1.0 percent, both of which could give a lift to the UK equity market.

But traders said expectations for additional measures from the central bank meetings had been priced in, leaving the threshold higher for any positive surprise to drive a strong rally and increasing the risk of disappointment.

"If either thing does not happen, the market could sell off sharply tomorrow. But if they come up measures beyond expectations, the market can see a steep rally, I don't really think it is going to disappoint," Marsh at NewEdge said. (Reporting by Aileen Wang; Additional Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)