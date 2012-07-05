* FTSE 100 up 0.3 pct, volume light

* Investors focusing on ECB, BOE decisions

* GKN surges as Volvo Aero deal pleases

By Aileen Wang

LONDON July 5 Britain's top share index ticked higher approaching midday on Thursday, with volume capped at a low level, as investors await the monetary policy decisions from the meetings of Bank of England and European Central Bank.

Traders said the outcome of the two meetings will serve as a defining factor for market direction in the coming weeks, as the economic stimulus measures are seen as vital to spurring frail European economies and reviving market sentiment.

"I think there is a bit more of a chance of a positive shock (in the UK). I expect QE to come out at 75 billion pounds rather than 50 billion - a little bit positive for FTSE," said Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital in London.

The British central bank is expected to revive its quantitative easing programme with 50 billion pounds of fresh cash to take the total to 375 billion pounds in a bid to kick-start the flagging British economy just two months after calling a halt to the programme.

UBS also sounded an optimistic note, expecting the BOE to launch 75 billion pounds of quantitative easing, which could benefit a bunch of companies, including utility SSE, retailer Next, real estate investor Capital Shopping Centres and UK lender Lloyds Banking Group, among others.

But UBS said global issues are likely to be bigger market drivers and traders also said that investors had long priced in the monetary easing moves by central banks, which could leave the threshold higher for a positive surprise and a strong rally after that.

"If there is no positive shock, I think it will get back below 100-day moving average 5,670 and then push down to 5,600, and possibly below that," he said.

The European Central Bank announces its policy decision at 1145 GMT, with the bank widely expected to cut interest rates to a new record low of 0.75 percent, and some economists saying it may take more emergency measures soon to placate financial markets.

At 1008 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 18.05 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,702.52, having shed 0.1 percent on Wednesday to snap a three-session rally of around 3.5 percent.

The market is still lacking a lead from Wall Street, which remains closed for U.S. Independent Day, with volume in the morning trade at 15.6 percent of 90-day average.

GKN was the top blue-chip gainer, adding 14.2 percent after the British engineering group agreed to buy the aerospace division of the world's number two truck maker Volvo VOLVb.ST for 633 million pounds ($986 million).

"Wednesday's dull price auction might just be a clue that some anxiety is setting in after what has clearly been a strong performance since the end of June. Initial support is likely to be found at 5622 and if that gives way the FTSE becomes vulnerable to retreat to around 5450," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley said in a note. (Reporting by Aileen Wang; editing by Ron Askew)