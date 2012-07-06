* FTSE 100 flat, volumes thin

* Market sentiment cautious ahead of payrolls

* Aviva gains after Delta Lloyds stake sale

By Aileen Wang

LONDON, July 6 Britain's top share index steadied on Friday, with many investors on the sidelines ahead of U.S. jobs data, where a stronger-than-expected reading would likely dampen hopes of another round of monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve.

Stimulus moves by central banks in China, Europe and Britain on Thursday offered little respite, as investors saw the monetary easing measures as a new sign of growing alarm about the global economic slowdown.

All eyes are now on the U.S. non-farm payrolls data due to be released at 1230 GMT.

The chances of a strong release were boosted by above-forecast U.S. private sector jobs data on Thursday, analysts suggested.

At 1037 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was flat at 5,691.74 points, having closed 0.1 percent higher on Thursday.

Insurer Aviva, was the top FTSE 100 gainer, up 3.65 percent after unveiling a strategy review the previous session in which it plans to sell or close more than a quarter of its businesses. On Friday it sold half its stake in Dutch rival Delta Lloyd for 318 million pounds ($494 million).

Societe Generale upgraded the stock to "hold" from "sell".

THIN VOLUMES, GLOOMY CHARTS

Volumes remained thin, at 16.5 percent of the 90-day daily average in morning trading, ahead of the U.S. data.

Technical analysts said the FTSE index may face downward pressure.

"The UK index has crossed through resistance in the form of its short-term downtrend but is still struggling at the next level, at 5,710 or so - at which point it will have retraced 61.8 percent of its recent decline - and is already looking relatively overbought," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, in a note to clients. (Reporting by Aileen Wang; Editing by John Stonestreet)