By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Aug 15 Britain's top shares rose on Monday, boosted by commodity stocks after economic data out of both Japan and the United States encouraged investors back into riskier assets, and as bargain hunters moved in.

By 0823 GMT, the UK benchmark index was up 40.13 points, or 0.8 percent, at 5,360.16, having climbed 3 percent on Friday.

Commodity stocks added the most points to the blue-chip index, tracking metals and oil prices higher, after Japan's economy shrank much less than expected in the second quarter and a report on Friday showed that U.S. retail sales posted their biggest gains in three months in July.

Among the miners , Vedanta Resources and Kazakhmys , both up 2.3 percent, were the best off, while BP , 1.6 percent firmer, spearheaded the integrated oils .

BP and GDF Suez , the French utility, have separately put their interests in two gas fields in the North Sea on the block as the sell-off of mature assets in the region gathers pace, the Financial Times said.

Last week was a roller-coaster one for the index, which saw it swing through a range of more than 500 points as investors grappled with growing uncertainty over the global economy and policymakers' attempts to restore some sense of calm.

After these gyrations, the index ended the week not that far from where it had started - up 1.39 percent.

Traders anticipated further market uncertainty surrounding an attempt by French President Nicolas Sarkozy to address the euro zone debt crisis by convincing German Chancellor Angela Merkel to accept euro zone bonds at a meeting in Paris on Tuesday.

"The FTSE 100 is looking good today, as are other European markets on the back of hope that Merkel and Sarkozy, in their planned meeting tomorrow, will agree to issue euro bonds which would solve most of the euro zone short-term issues," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which has about $500 million of assets under management.

"I personally think that's pretty unlikely to happen but if it did this would really be massively bullish."

Manoj Ladwa, senior trader at ETX Capital, concurred: "Given the fun and games last week, I think the market's probably having a relief rally today. But volumes are light from the open but we could find it all fizzling out over the next couple of days.

"Sarkozy and Angela Merkel meet tomorrow ... I don't think much will come of it and we could be back down again."

Banks , the chief focus of last week's market turbulence on heightened concerns over the sector, were mixed, having enjoyed gains on Friday when a short-term ban on short-selling of financial stocks in four European countries helped sentiment.

Analysts, however, were sceptical about the move, saying thwarting short-sellers robs the market of liquidity.

Barclays , HSBC and Standard Chartered fell 0.3 percent, 0.4 percent, and 0.1 percent respectively, while Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland added 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent.

Shares in drinks firms Diageo and SABMiller were pushed in opposite directions by a note from Nomura, in which the broker moved its recommendations on the pair.

Nomura cut its rating for Diageo, off 0.4 percent, to "neutral" from "buy", saying it is more bearish on the spirits market in the United States, where the company gets around 41 percent of its profit.

In the brewing world, Nomura is more bullish on the outlook for beer in emerging markets, and it upgraded its rating for SABMiller , 1.2 percent firmer, to "buy" from "reduce".

Analysts said valuations look attractive following a rout which has seen the FTSE 100 drop almost 8 percent over the course of August, having briefly gone into bear market territory this week.

"We believe equity markets are oversold and see many signs of panic. Indiscriminate selling is offering great opportunities if one can look through the current extreme volatility," JPMorgan said in a note. (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

