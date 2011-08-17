* FTSE 100 down 0.9 percent

* ICAP, LSE fall on transaction tax talk

* ENRC firms as profit climbs

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Aug 17 Weak financial stocks drove Britain's top shares lower on Wednesday after a summit between French president Nicolas Sarkozy and German chancellor Angela Merkel failed to calm investors jittery about the euro zone debt crisis.

"Some investors are nervous on the lack of clarity on what will and is required to be able to try and deal with the crisis," Atif Latif, director of Trading Equities & Derivatives at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.

"What this does do, however, is to make concerns rise again about the state of the euro zone situation."

Merkel and Sarkozy's meeting did not end in an agreement for creating a common euro zone bond, or to increase the size of the European Financial Stability Facility.

They did, however, unveil a plan to explore a financial transaction tax (FTT), which had a negative knock-on impact on financial stocks.

Inter-dealer broker ICAP led the FTSE 100 fallers' list, off 4.2 percent, while London Stock Exchange was among the worst midcap casualties, down 3.3 percent.

UBS played down the probability of a FTT being backed by Britain "which would suffer most given its exposure to the financial sector".

As a sector, banks were the biggest drag on the FTSE 100 index, which shed 47.15 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,310.48 by 0830 GMT, snapping a four-session winning streak which saw the index jump 7 percent.

As gold held steady near a record high, with safe-haven demand for bullion supported by uncertainty surrounding the euro zone debt situation, buyers came in for precious metals miners.

Fresnillo added 0.8 percent, despite trading ex-dividend, and Randgold Resources edged up 0.2 percent.

A firmer copper price helped mining sector peers , with Eurasian Natural Resources the standout performer in the sector, up 1.7 percent after it posted first-half profit at the top end of expectations.

Elsewhere, global brewer SABMiller climbed 0.8 percent after taking its $10 billion bid direct to Foster's shareholders.

Ex-dividend factors knocked 9.48 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with Anglo American , British American Tobacco , Fresnillo , Hammerson , HSBC , Pearson , Prudential and Standard Life all losing their payout attractions. (Editing by Dan Lalor)

* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - * UK stock report FTSE index: <0#.FTS6> techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:> Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index: FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index: Market digest: Top 10 by vol: Top price gainers: Top % gainers: Top price losers: Top % losers: * For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street: Gilts report: Euro bond report Pan European stock report: Tokyo stocks: HK stocks: Sterling report: Dollar report: * For company prices, click on - * Company directory: By sector: * For pan-European market data and news, click on - * Daily European stocks report........................ European Equities speed guide................ FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... DJ STOXX index................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. Top 25 European pct gainers.................... Top 25 European pct losers.....................