* FTSE 100 index sheds 0.5 percent, snaps gaining streak
* Financials knocked by possible transaction tax
* Miners bounce on firmer metal prices, crude up
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Aug 17 Weaker financial stocks led
British shares lower on Wednesday as the outcome of a
Franco-German summit left investors still anxious about the euro
zone debt crisis and concerned about the impact of plans for a
new tax on the industry.
The FTSE 100 index closed down 26.03 points, or 0.5
percent at 5,331.60, having at one stage dropped back below the
psychologically important 5,300 level, snapping a four-session
winning streak which saw the index jump around 7 percent.
Weakness in banks was the biggest drag on the
blue chips, with Barclays the worst off in the sector,
down 4.2 percent as concerns about their exposure to European
debt continued after the meeting between French president
Nicolas Sarkozy and German chancellor Angela Merkel.
"It seems back to business as usual as the banks took a
knock today on euro zone debt concerns, although at least things
are a little calmer than last week's roller coaster ride," said
Mic Mills, head of electronic trading at ETX Capital.
Merkel and Sarkozy's meeting on Tuesday failed to provide
any hoped for moves to alleviate the euro zone debt crisis, such
as creating a common euro zone bond, or increasing the size of
the European Financial Stability Facility.
They did, however, unveil a plan to explore a financial
transaction tax (FTT), which had a further negative impact on
sentiment for financial stocks.
Interdealer brokers ICAP and Tullett Prebon
were also among the top fallers on the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250
indexes respectively, down 3.7 percent and 4.2 percent,
while mid cap spread-betting firm IG Group lost 3.7
percent.
"One of the intended purposes of the financial transactions
tax would be reduce trading volumes. This would be negative for
businesses which thrive on the flow of financial transactions,
such as IG," Collins Stewart said in a note.
WALL STREET WANTED
U.S blue chips , however, were 0.4 percent higher by
London's close on Wednesday, buoyed by earnings reports from
consumer bellwethers like Target .
And strength in specialty metals and miners put
a prop under the blue chips in London, with the sector supported
by firmer copper prices on buying interest from Asia and
as the dollar weakened.
Eurasian Natural Resources stood out, ahead 3.7
percent after it posted first-half profit at the top end of
expectations.
Gold also edged higher with safe-haven demand for
bullion supported by uncertainty surrounding the euro zone debt
situation, so buyers came in for precious metals miners.
Fresnillo was the top blue chip riser, up 5.6
percent despite trading ex-dividend.
Overall ex-dividend factors knocked 9.48 points off the FTSE
100 index on Wednesday, with Anglo American , British
American Tobacco , Hammerson , HSBC ,
Pearson , Prudential and Standard Life
all also losing their payout attractions.
Domestic macroeconomic data heightened investor unease.
The UK jobless rate rose unexpectedly to 7.9 percent,
compared with forecasts for an unchanged reading of 7.7 percent,
while British jobless claims jumped by the most in over two
years.
"Whilst this is poor, and may serve a political purpose, we
are more concerned by the sharp drop in the number of hours
worked, down 1 percent yoy (year-on-year), despite the numbers
employed rising 1 percent over the same period," said Gerard
Lane, equity strategist at Shore Capital.
"To our minds, the hours worked is a clearer indication of
the level of demand for labour, and hence consumer incomes, and
consequently a basis for the UK consumer to keep on spending."
(Editing by Andrew Callus)
