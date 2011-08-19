* FTSE falls 2.1 pct, stays below 5,000 level

* Banks hit by short-term funding, growth fears

* Autonomy jumps as HP agrees to buy

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Aug 19 Britain's top shares dropped for a second day on Friday as recession fears rose, with the FTSE 100 staying below the 5,000 level and banks falling on concerns about short-term lending stress.

Lloyds Banking Group led the banking sector lower, down 5.2 percent to feature on the FTSE 100's biggest losers list as the sector fell on worries about growth and concerns short-term funding was coming under pressure.

On Thursday some European banks paid higher rates for U.S. dollar loans, increasing investor worries about the impact the euro zone debt crisis was having on the financial system.

"Lending conditions are deteriorating with an impaired, maybe broken, banking system. Leading indicators of money supply suggest that the GDP growth rates will continue to drift downwards across Europe, including the UK," Gerard Lane, equity strategist at Shore Capital, said.

The lack of a short-selling ban on FTSE-listed lenders also had an impact on the sector.

By 1123 GMT, the UK benchmark index had fallen 106 points, or 2.1 percent, to 4,985.85, after making its biggest percentage drop since March 2009 in the previous session, when weak U.S. economic data compounded recession fears.

The index is on track for a weekly loss of 6.3 percent and has dropped 18.1 percent since the sell-off began in July.

SELL THE RALLIES

Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas said in a note a global recession was far from priced in.

"Our motto stays the same: 'sell any rallies'. Short-term recession risks coupled with a longer-term structural lack of growth potential don't make for a good risk-reward ratio," Exane BNP Paribas said in a note.

Bucking the trend was Autonomy , which jumped 74.2 percent, catapulting it to the top of the FTSE 100 top gainers list after Hewlett Packard said it would buy the enterprise search software specialist.

Volume was heavy at 19 fold its 90-day daily average.

Concerns that economies were heading into recession also pushed oil stocks onto the top decliners list.

Tullow Oil was one of the hardest hit in the sector down 5.9 percent, while the FTSE integrated oils lost 3.6 percent.

GKN lost 5.4 percent after Goldman Sachs downgraded the automotive parts maker to "sell" from "neutral" after cutting its global light-vehicle sales forecasts to reflect GDP downgrades. (Additional reporting by David Brett; Editing by David Holmes)

