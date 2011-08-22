* FTSE 100 up 1.4 percent
* Randgold gains as Citi hikes target price
* Petrofac top riser after first-half results
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Aug 22 Miners helped Britain's bruised
FTSE 100 stage a recovery on Monday, with Randgold Resources
boosted by bullish gold prices and broker comment, and Anglo
American up as it considered a bid for Australia's Macarthur
Coal.
Randgold climbed 3.3 percent as spot gold hit
yet another record on Monday, with the bullion boosted by a
flight to safety.
A target price hike from Citigroup also helped, with the
broker lifting its gold price forecasts to accommodate the
impact global financial tension is having on gold.
"(Randgold) traded at a valuation parity with Fresnillo 12
months ago, but the Ivory Coast problems saw it move to a 35
percent discount. The Ivory Coast issues have been resolved, but
it still trades at a 25 percent discount," Citi said in a note.
On the second line, Petropavlovsk , which Citi
upgraded to "buy", climbed 5.5 percent, while African Barrick
Gold and Centamin Egypt rose 2.2 percent and
3.4 percent after the broker hiked their target prices.
Anglo American , up 2 percent, outperformed other
specialty miners as newspaper reports said it was considering a
bid for Macarthur Coal to rival an earlier offer from
U.S. coal company Peabody Energy .
The FTSE 100 had climbed 69.6 points, or 1.4
percent, to 5,110.36 by 0818 GMT, after a torrid week in which
it sank 5.2 percent on concerns the global economy could be
heading back into recession.
"We're just seeing a muted amount of bargain hunting. But I
think you need to keep an eye out for any rally to be fairly
choppy in nature. The FTSE really needs to break above 5,445 as
an upside target," said Joshua Raymond, chief market strategist
at City Index.
Energy stocks provided the main spur for the
FTSE 100's gains, bouncing back after hefty recent falls.
Oil services firm Petrofac jumped 4.4 percent to top
the blue-chip leader board after posting a 6.6 percent rise in
profits in the first-half of the year, beating a consensus
forecast and putting the company on track to deliver its 2011
earnings growth target.
Essar Energy , the India-focused refiner and power
generator, dropped 4.1 percent after reporting its results.
While its earnings rose 49 percent in the first half of the
year on the back of higher refinery margins, the company said it
continued to battle delays to regulatory approvals.
With global growth at the forefront of investors' minds, the
meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday
will be keenly awaited.
It was at the same meeting last year that Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke first hinted at a second round of
quantitative easing to help spur the U.S. economy, though it is
considered unlikely that he will announce further quantitative
easing this time.
"Nervous week ahead in Europe, with people focusing on
Bernanke speaking on Friday in Jackson Hole, where he might
announce more quantitative easing, something which I really
doubt will happen," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at
Hampstead Capital, which has about $500 million of assets under
management.
"The continued high volatility is normally a bearish sign
and not a buying opportunity, so staying on the sidelines
continues to be the prudent strategy."
