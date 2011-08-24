* FTSE 100 index gains 0.3 percent
* Miners, oils lead on Fed stimulus hopes
* Banks shunned by investors
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Aug 24 A rally by heavyweight commodity
issues helped haul Britain's top share index higher on
Wednesday, after a choppy start to trading, with the only
direction seen for investors being a key speech by Federal
Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday.
Specialty miners and integrated oils
reversed early falls as both copper and oil
CLc1 prices ticked up on hopes Bernanke will offer to provide
further stimulus to support the faltering U.S. economy.
At 0834 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 13.21 points,
or 0.3 percent at 5,142.63, having fallen back from an opening
peak at 5,154.96.
The UK index, however, bounced off an early low of 5,098.14
just above a key support level at 5,096.17, a 23.6 percent
retracement from its March 2009 low to February 2011 high.
"It's a choppy start as investors begin to wonder exactly
will be the results of Bernanke's speech on Friday," said Mic
Mills, head of electronic trading at ETX Capital.
"Resistance at 5,200, however, seems to be in place and with
little on the horizon which would give an excuse to test the
upside we look to be stuck in the current range," Mills added.
Banks , however, were a drag on the modest blue
chip gains, with Lloyds Banking Group down 1.0 percent,
and global heavyweight HSBC off 0.4 percent, as
investors continued to shun the sector.
U.S. blue chips jumped 3 percent on Tuesday as
investors speculated that Bernanke would use his speech on
Friday at the Fed's Jackson Hole, Wyoming symposium to signal
more stimulus measures after a slew of weak economic data that
has left investors fearing recession.
However Asian equities failed to carry over Wall Street's
rally, with Japan's Nikkei share average shedding 1.1
percent after Moody' cut Japan's credit rating by one notch to
Aa3 citing rising debt and slow fiscal reform.
MAN WANTED
Hedge fund manager Man Group was the top FTSE 100
gainer, up 4.4 percent after weekly net asset value data for the
firm's flagship AHL fund, published after the close on Tuesday,
showed a 4.3 percent weekly rise, and as HSBC upgraded is rating
for the group to "overweight" from "underweight".
HSBC also increased its target price for Man Group to 260
pence from 220 pence,. citing "higher quality management fees"
as well as "stellar performance since June-end" on its flagship
AHL fund as reasons for its upgrade.
Advertising group WPP was also a strong blue chip
riser, ahead 3 percent after its posted 7-month growth broadly
in-line with its annual forecast helped by strength in emerging
markets. [ID: nL4E7JO11B]
And well-received first-half results also supported
explorer Tullow Oil , up 4.2 percent.
But motor insurer Admiral was the biggest blue
chip faller, sliding 7.5 percent after its first-half results
disappointed, with analysts citing a rise in the company's
combined ratio -- a measure of how profitable an insurer is --
as a reason for the stock's decline.
And outsourcing form Serco shed 5.4 percent after
it said it sees challenges in the United States and UK lasting
up to 24 months following first-half results.
No important British economic data is due on Wednesday, so
investors will look across the Atlantic to U.S. durable goods
data at 1230 GMT for any signs to the strength of the economy
ahead of Bernanke's Jackson Hole speech.
"The market seems to have factored in a considerable portion
of QE3 expected to be announced by Bernanke this Friday .. Now
Bernanke is expected to announce QE3 the focus will be on the
amount of asset purchases the Fed intend to make as according to
Treasury yields the market has already factored in $500bn to
$600bn of stimulus," said Jordan Lambert, a trader at Spreadex.
(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
