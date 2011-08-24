* FTSE 100 index up 0.2 percent
* Miners provide support; BHP Billiton up after results
* Admiral sinks on combined ratio concerns
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Aug 24 Britain's leading share index
clung on to modest gains on Wednesday, supported by strength in
heavyweight miners, albeit with volumes very thin and investors
nervous ahead of a key speech by Federal Reserve chairman Ben
Bernanke on Friday.
Specialty miners held firm as copper prices
ticked higher on hopes Bernanke will provide further
stimulus to support the faltering U.S. economy which would
improve the demand environment for metals.
BHP Billiton added 1.0 percent after the miner
posted record second-half profits driven largely by soaring
prices for iron ore, and awarded investors with a big hike in
dividends on top of its hefty expansion plans.
At 1141 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 10.53 points,
or 0.2 percent at 5,139.95 in choppy trade, having fallen back
from an opening peak at 5,154.96.
The UK index, however, bounced off an early low of 5,098.14
just above a key support level at 5,096.17, a 23.6 percent
retracement from its March 2009 low to February 2011 high.
Volume was low at just 28 percent of the 90-day average.
Part-nationalised lenders Royal Bank of Scotland and
Lloyds Banking Group also both bounced higher after
recent falls, up 2.2 percent and 1 percent respectively.
But overall banks were weaker as a sector,
weighed down by falls from gobal heavyweight HSBC off
0.6 percent, while Barclays shed 1.1 percent.
"The potential for substantial further impairment is still
present, and further capital raising will be needed to repair
balance sheets," said Colin McLean, managing director of SVM
Asset Management.
"This prospect - combined with the lower dividends the bank
sector now delivers - makes it unattractive for investors."
Integrated oils were the biggest blue chip
sector fallers as the price of crude oil CLc1 slipped back
after earlier gains.
Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) shed 0.9 percent and BP
lost 0.3 percent, also both impacted by price target cuts across
the sector by Citigroup.
However Tullow Oil was the top blue chip gainer, up
5.8 percent after the oil explorer posted soaring first-half
profits, doubled its dividend and said it expected to conclude a
long-awaited deal in Uganda in September.
Hedge fund manager Man Group was also a big FTSE 100
gainer, up 5.6 percent after weekly net asset value data for the
firm's flagship AHL fund, published after the close on Tuesday,
showed a 4.3 percent weekly rise, and as HSBC upgraded its
rating for the group to "overweight" from "underweight".
ADMIRAL UNDERWATER
Motor insurer Admiral was the biggest blue chip
faller, sliding 7.8 percent after its first-half results
disappointed, with analysts citing a rise in the company's
combined ratio -- a measure of how profitable an insurer is --
as a reason for the stock's decline.
Outsourcing firm Serco shed 3.3 percent after it
said it saw challenges in the United States and UK lasting up to
24 months following first-half results.
No British economic data was released on Wednesday, so
investors looked across the Atlantic to U.S. durable goods data,
due at 1230 GMT, for any signs to the strength of the economy
ahead of Bernanke's Jackson Hole speech.
Ahead of that data, U.S. stock futures DJc1, SPc1,
NDc1 pointed to a weaker open for Wall Street on Wednesday
following hefty gains in the previous session.
"With a lot of uncertainty - GDP numbers from the UK and
U.S., Bernanke speaking in Jackson Hole and the short selling
restriction due to expire on Euro banks (all on Friday) - once
again it could well be a risk-off mentality that prevails," said
Ben Critchley, sales trader at IG Index.
(Editing by Jonathan Loades-Carter)
* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - *
UK stock report
FTSE index: <0#.FTS6>
techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:>
Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index:
FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index:
Market digest: Top 10 by vol:
Top price gainers: Top % gainers:
Top price losers: Top % losers:
* For related news, click on - *
UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street:
Gilts report: Euro bond report
Pan European stock report:
Tokyo stocks: HK stocks:
Sterling report: Dollar report:
* For company prices, click on - *
Company directory: By sector:
* For pan-European market data and news, click on - *
Daily European stocks report........................
European Equities speed guide................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index...........................
DJ STOXX index...................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................
Top 25 European pct gainers....................
Top 25 European pct losers.....................