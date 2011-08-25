* FTSE 100 up 0.3 pct
* Diageo, Aggreko gain after results
* Kazakhmys leads miners higher after results
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Aug 25 Diageo was among the best
performing UK blue chips on Thursday, boosted by an upbeat
results statement as Britain's top share index advanced on hopes
for more stimulus to support the U.S. economy.
Diageo rose 4.8 percent after the world's biggest spirits
group unveiled full-year results ahead of forecasts, leading
Shore Capital to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.
"A robust set of results, in our view, that are in line to
slightly ahead of expectations. Medium-term guidance looks to be
setting targets that are tough but achievable and also make
Diageo look attractive as an investment proposition if
achieved," Shore Capital said in a note.
Aggreko also found favour, up 2 percent, after
reporting first-half results which prompted Panmure Gordon to
hike its target price for the provider of temporary power, to
1,918 pence from 1,861 pence.
Mining stocks led the market higher for a
second session as copper prices ticked higher after a strong
reading on U.S. durable goods orders on Wednesday brightened the
demand outlook.
Kazakh miner Kazakhmys firmed 5.6 percent after it
posted a 20 percent rise in first-half underlying profit,
boosted by stronger copper prices, and announced a surprise
share buyback in London worth up to $250 million.
Commodities trader Glencore , meanwhile, added 2.4
percent as it met forecasts with a 50 percent rise in first-half
profit.
The UK benchmark index had risen 16.24 points, or
0.3 percent, to 5,222.09 by 0831 GMT, having climbed 1.5 percent
on Wednesday, hitting its highest close in a week.
The market focus remained firmly on a speech by Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday at a meeting of central
bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which some investors hope will
signal measures to support the struggling U.S. economy.
"Should nothing be announced from the U.S., then we can
expect a pullback next week and much of this push is on
expectations and not fact," Atif Latif, director of Trading
Equities & Derivatives at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.
"QE3 may pose an issue as deflation is not a concern at the
moment and until we enter a deflationary cycle then there may
have to be an alternative to QE3," he said.
Banks were in demand, extending gains from the
previous session with traders citing cheap valuations and
strength overnight from their U.S. peers.
Barclays grabbed the top spot on the blue-chip
leader board, up 7.2 percent, while Royal Bank of Scotland
added 6.4 percent and Lloyds Banking Group
climbed 3.1 percent.
Weighing on investor sentiment, UBS, Citigroup and Credit
Suisse cut their economic growth forecasts as various data and
the outlook for corporate earnings weakens, fuelling fears of a
return to recession in many developed nations.
Traders pointed out that we are likely to see skittish
markets until Bernanke's speech.
"I think we're just going to see yo-yo trading until we know
more on Friday. Don't forget there's not huge volume going
through the market. This is volatility on thin volumes," Yusuf
Heusen, senior sales trader at IG Index, said.
On the downside, Shire sank 3.9 percent after its
bio-engineered skin substitute product Dermagraft has failed in
a late-stage clinical trial for treating venous leg ulcers.
UBS lowered its target price in response, to 2,380 pence
from 2,400 pence, while keeping its "buy" rating.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Mike Nesbit)