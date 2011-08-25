* FTSE 100 up 0.3 pct

* Diageo, Aggreko gain after results

* Kazakhmys leads miners higher after results

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Aug 25 Diageo was among the best performing UK blue chips on Thursday, boosted by an upbeat results statement as Britain's top share index advanced on hopes for more stimulus to support the U.S. economy.

Diageo rose 4.8 percent after the world's biggest spirits group unveiled full-year results ahead of forecasts, leading Shore Capital to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

"A robust set of results, in our view, that are in line to slightly ahead of expectations. Medium-term guidance looks to be setting targets that are tough but achievable and also make Diageo look attractive as an investment proposition if achieved," Shore Capital said in a note.

Aggreko also found favour, up 2 percent, after reporting first-half results which prompted Panmure Gordon to hike its target price for the provider of temporary power, to 1,918 pence from 1,861 pence.

Mining stocks led the market higher for a second session as copper prices ticked higher after a strong reading on U.S. durable goods orders on Wednesday brightened the demand outlook.

Kazakh miner Kazakhmys firmed 5.6 percent after it posted a 20 percent rise in first-half underlying profit, boosted by stronger copper prices, and announced a surprise share buyback in London worth up to $250 million.

Commodities trader Glencore , meanwhile, added 2.4 percent as it met forecasts with a 50 percent rise in first-half profit.

The UK benchmark index had risen 16.24 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,222.09 by 0831 GMT, having climbed 1.5 percent on Wednesday, hitting its highest close in a week.

The market focus remained firmly on a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday at a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which some investors hope will signal measures to support the struggling U.S. economy.

"Should nothing be announced from the U.S., then we can expect a pullback next week and much of this push is on expectations and not fact," Atif Latif, director of Trading Equities & Derivatives at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.

"QE3 may pose an issue as deflation is not a concern at the moment and until we enter a deflationary cycle then there may have to be an alternative to QE3," he said.

Banks were in demand, extending gains from the previous session with traders citing cheap valuations and strength overnight from their U.S. peers.

Barclays grabbed the top spot on the blue-chip leader board, up 7.2 percent, while Royal Bank of Scotland added 6.4 percent and Lloyds Banking Group climbed 3.1 percent.

Weighing on investor sentiment, UBS, Citigroup and Credit Suisse cut their economic growth forecasts as various data and the outlook for corporate earnings weakens, fuelling fears of a return to recession in many developed nations.

Traders pointed out that we are likely to see skittish markets until Bernanke's speech.

"I think we're just going to see yo-yo trading until we know more on Friday. Don't forget there's not huge volume going through the market. This is volatility on thin volumes," Yusuf Heusen, senior sales trader at IG Index, said.

On the downside, Shire sank 3.9 percent after its bio-engineered skin substitute product Dermagraft has failed in a late-stage clinical trial for treating venous leg ulcers.

UBS lowered its target price in response, to 2,380 pence from 2,400 pence, while keeping its "buy" rating.

