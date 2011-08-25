* FTSE 100 index closes down 1.4 percent
* Admiral falls after Oriel downgrade
* Eyes on Bernanke on Friday
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Aug 25 Britain's FTSE 100 fell
on Thursday, snapping three days of gains as investor hopes
dwindled that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke would signal
more stimulus measures and a rumour about a German short-selling
ban triggered profit taking.
The blue chip index fell deep into the red on talk a short
selling ban may be enacted in Germany after the market close,
though a German Finance Ministry spokesman said there were no
plans for a general short-selling ban.
Italy, France, Spain and Belgium, however, extended their
bans in a bid to cushion bank stocks from the euro debt crisis,
but hinted the curbs could be lifted by October.
Traders said investors were selling as they took a more
cautious view of speech by Bernanke at Jackson Hole on Friday,
reckoning he will not unveil stimulus measures to support the
struggling U.S. economy.
"FTSE has been tracking the German DAX on rumours
about a short-selling ban," said Joshua Raymond, chief market
strategist at City Index. "The rumour is an excuse to take
profits off the table, even though nothing is confirmed."
Insurer Admiral Group lost 5.5 percent to become
the bottom performer on the FTSE 100 , continuing its
slide from the previous day after Oriel Securities cut the motor
insurer to "sell" from "hold".
Volume for the stock, down 16.5 percent in the past two days
following disappointing results, was heavy at five times its
90-day average.
Other financial stocks were on the worst performers list,
with hedge fund manager Man Group down 4.6 percent and
insurer Standard Life down 3.7 percent.
CHOPPY SESSION
The UK benchmark index FTSE 100 index closed down
74.75 points, or 1.4 percent to 5,131.10 in a choppy session,
having been up as much as 5,254.17 and down as low as 5,102.06,
with volume more than its 90-day daily average.
The blue-chip index had gained 3.2 percent in the previous
three-sessions on the Bernanke speech hopes and had been higher
for most of the morning.
"Should nothing be announced from the U.S., then we can
expect a pullback next week, and much of this push is on
expectations and not fact," Atif Latif, director of Trading
Equities & Derivatives at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.
"QE3 may pose an issue as deflation is not a concern at the
moment and until we enter a deflationary cycle then there may
have to be an alternative to QE3," he said.
Concerns about a slowdown in the global economic environment
and the debt situation in the United States and the euro zone
have seen the FTSE 100 fall 15.7 percent since the July-August
selloff began.
The index had started to dip in afternoon trade when U.S.
jobless claims rose more than expected.
Banking stocks Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland
, however, bucked the trend and both rose 5.5 percent on
technical reasons as traders said fund managers squared
over-sold positions before the start of a UK bank holiday.
Barclay's had fallen 33.3 percent and Royal Bank of Scotland
37.3 percent from late July, when the sector was hit by news of
a political gridlock on the U.S. debt ceiling talks.
Traders also said a Berkshire Hathaway's investment in
Bank of America also helped lift sentiment in banking
stocks.
(Editing by David Holmes)
