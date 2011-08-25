* FTSE 100 up 0.1 pct
* Diageo, IMI jump after results
* Barclays up 7.8 pct, leading banks higher
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Aug 25 Diageo and IMI were among the
biggest UK blue-chip risers on Thursday as investors welcomed
robust results from the pair, as Britain's top share index edged
higher ahead of a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke on Friday.
Diageo jumped 7.4 percent after the world's biggest
spirits group unveiled full-year results ahead of forecasts,
with Collins Stewart upgrading its rating on the stock to
"hold", deeming the announcement of some medium-term guidance as
a "clear positive".
"The market has been crying out for a more aggressive view
on the medium-term prospects against a general sense that whilst
Diageo has not necessarily done poorly over the years, it has
not made the most of its unrivalled portfolio," analysts at
Collins Stewart said in a note.
IMI was another strong gainer, 7.5 percent higher,
after the engineer posted higher than expected first-half
profits and said a slowdown in industrial demand in southern
Europe and the UK had not hit order trends since the end of
June, leading Panmure Gordon to repeat its "buy" stance on the
stock.
Miners added the most points to the index for a
second session as copper prices ticked higher, after a strong
reading on U.S. durable goods orders on Wednesday brightened the
demand outlook.
Kazakh miner Kazakhmys was the best off, up 7.2
percent after it posted a 20 percent rise in first-half
underlying profit, boosted by stronger copper prices, and
announced a surprise share buyback worth up to $250 million.
Commodities trader Glencore , meanwhile, added 1.9
percent as it met forecasts with a 50 percent rise in first-half
profit.
The UK benchmark index had risen 2.96 points, or 0.1
percent, to 5,208.81 by 1119 GMT, having climbed 1.5 percent on
Wednesday, hitting its highest close in a week.
The market focus remained firmly on a speech by Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday at a meeting of central
bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which some investors hope will
signal measures to support the struggling U.S. economy.
UBS, Citigroup and Credit Suisse have cut their economic
growth forecasts, as various data and the outlook for corporate
earnings has weakened.
FORECASTS COMING DOWN
Money managers, however, said this would not be cause for
alarm, as it was really just investment banks catching up with
disappointing economic news over the summer.
"Markets are quiet ahead of Bernanke speaking at Jackson
Hole tomorrow," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at
Hampstead Capital, which has about $500 million of assets under
management.
"The macro environment remains challenging with economic and
company forecasts coming down. Having said that, a lot of this
is known by now and there is a slow return to more risky
assets," he said.
U.S. stock index futures SPc1 DJc1 NDc1 pointed to a
mixed opening on Wall Street ahead of the latest weekly U.S.
jobless claims at 1230 GMT, with a figure of 405,000 expected,
after a reading of 408,000 last week.
Banks were in demand, extending gains from the
previous session, with traders citing cheap valuations and
strength overnight from their U.S. peers.
Barclays led the sector higher, up 7.8 percent,
while Royal Bank of Scotland firmed 4.7 percent, and
Lloyds Banking Group climbed 4.6 percent.
Andrew Bell, chief executive of the 1.1 billion pound Witan
Investment Trust, said that of the two main market concerns in
August, namely over economic growth and the European sovereign
debt situation, he would be more worried about the latter,
particularly since by and large, growth forecasts have been
lowered to what are still positive numbers.
"There's an issue for Europe (which is) ... can they square
Germany's price for bailing out the periphery?" Bell said.
"They want to have everyone sign up to long-term fiscal
prudence ... (but) is it possible to get everyone to sign up to
that, and start to implement budget tightening measures, without
clobbering growth so hard in the short-term that actually the
attainment of budget balance moves further and further away?"
On the downside, Shire sank 4.1 percent after its
bio-engineered skin substitute Dermagraft failed in a late-stage
clinical trial for treating venous leg ulcers.
UBS lowered its target price in response, to 2,380 pence
from 2,400p, while keeping its "buy" rating.
(Editing by David Holmes)
(Reporting by Tricia Wright)