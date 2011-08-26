* FTSE 100 index falls 0.9 percent
* Resolution, AMEC hit by broker downgrades
* Bernanke speech at Jackson Hole eyed
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Aug 26 Britain's FTSE 100 fell
early on Friday for the second consecutive day as investors'
expectations waned that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
would indicate further quantitative easing measures to prop up
the U.S. economy.
Oil stocks, whose performance is highly correlated to
economic growth, took the most points off the index, continuing
their slide from the previous session, with the FTSE integrated
oils down 1.1 percent.
Bernanke, scheduled to speak at a Fed conference in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming, at 1400 GMT, seems unlikely to announce another
round of quantitative easing, but may acknowledge weakness in
the U.S. economy and indicate smaller stimulus steps to help the
flagging recovery.
The Fed's last quantitative easing programme ended in June
and investors have been hoping that more stimulus measures will
be introduced following recession fears triggered by a slew of
weak U.S. economic data.
"All eyes are towards Jackson Hole and Bernanke and what he
may propose, there has been a lot of nervousness over whether
QE3 will be introduced," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at
Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers, said.
"There had been hopes earlier in the week and now the market
is becoming concerned that we are not likely to see a major
development."
The UK benchmark index FTSE 100 index was down 43.67 points,
or 0.9 percent to 5,087.94. It has lost 16.4 percent during a
July-August sell-off kicked off by worries about the global
economic environment and the debt situation in the United States
and euro zone.
Investors will get some clues about the health of the U.S.
economy with U.S. preliminary second-quarter GDP figures due at
1230 GMT.
Before that traders will be watching UK second-quarter GDP
at 0830 GMT for any signs of weakness in the economy.
UBS has downgraded its UK GDP growth forecasts for 2012 to
1.5 percent from 2.1 percent on growth concerns about the euro
zone.
"The key driver for revisiting our numbers is a large
downward revision for the euro area: the 2012 GDP growth
forecast has been slashed from 2 percent to 1 percent for the
single currency region," UBS analysts say in a note.
A broker downgrade to "hold" from "buy" hit shares in life
insurer Resolution while engineer AMEC was down
4.3 percent, the third biggest faller, after Societe Generale
cut its rating on the British engineer to "hold" from "buy".
Merger and acquisition speculation helped 3I Group
rise 2.5 percent to make it a stand out gainer with the Daily
Express saying a possible buyer could be American buyout firm
KKR at 300 pence a share.
Volume was strong at 73.1 percent of the private equity
firm's 90-day daily average.
* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - *
UK stock report
FTSE index: <0#.FTS6>
techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:>
Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index:
FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index:
Market digest: Top 10 by vol:
Top price gainers: Top % gainers:
Top price losers: Top % losers:
* For related news, click on - *
UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street:
Gilts report: Euro bond report
Pan European stock report:
Tokyo stocks: HK stocks:
Sterling report: Dollar report:
* For company prices, click on - *
Company directory: By sector:
* For pan-European market data and news, click on - *
Daily European stocks report........................
European Equities speed guide................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index...........................
DJ STOXX index...................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................
Top 25 European pct gainers....................
Top 25 European pct losers.....................