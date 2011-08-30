* FTSE 100 up 2.5 percent

* Banks gain on Deutsche note, Greek tie-up

* U.S. data helps commods gain, JPM talks up emerging market exposure

By David Brett

LONDON, Aug 30 Britain's top share index rose on Tuesday as UK investors played catch-up with the rest of the world on their return from a holiday weekend, with banks rallying on valuation grounds.

Royal Bank of Scotland was the top performer, up 8.4 percent, as Deutsche Bank, in a broader note on UK banks, raised its rating to "buy" on the majority state-owned lender on valuation grounds.

Barclays , up 7.8 percent, was Deutsche's top pick in the sector, while it has a "buy" rating on Lloyds Banking Group -- up 6.1 percent.

"Though we are cautious about our ability to precisely call a turn in sentiment, we think the sector valuation will prove attractive in hindsight," Deutsche Bank said, while cutting earnings forecasts across the sector to reflect slower growth.

Banks also received a boost after Greece's EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) announced on Monday a merger deal and capital boost from Qatar.

That tie-up boosted confidence that more deals within the sector could happen, helping banks to better confront their country's severe debt crisis.

The UK's FTSE 100 index added 128.58 points, or 2.5 percent at 5,258.50 by 0807 GMT, playing catch-up as overnight Asian shares rose strongly and U.S. blue chips soared nearly 2.3 percent higher on Monday, adding to Friday's 1.2 percent advance.

Volumes remained light, however, as investors tip-toed their way back into riskier assets after New York avoided a potentially devastating pummeling by hurricane Irene and data showed consumer spending in the world's largest economy rose at its fastest pace in five months in July, calming fears over the threat of recession.

"It's not a market for the faint-hearted. It feels like any gains could be given up just as easily and with non-farm pay rolls out of the United States on Friday, trading could again become very choppy," Jimmy Yates, head of equities at CMC Markets, said.

For now, the data helped lift sentiment with mining and energy stocks gaining along with commodity prices as JP Morgan said it expected stocks exposed to emerging markets, such as miners and energy firms, to beat off recession worries and begin outperforming.

"While emerging market plays did suffer from being over-owned at the start of the year, we don't think this is the case any more," JP Morgan said in a note.

"Almost regardless of whether developed markets dip into outright recession or not (we continue to believe that the upcycle is not finished), we think the emerging market plays will start to outperform again."

Randgold , however, was the only faller on the FTSE 100, down 1.3 percent after the West Africa-focused gold miner revised its 2011 production lower, prompting Numis Securities to downgrade its rating to "hold" from "buy".

Automotive parts maker GKN climbed 3.3 percent as Nomura upgraded its rating on the firm to "buy" from "reduce".

"We think that to what extent there was a mid-cycle slowdown at GKN, it appears to be over. We now see a strong structural growth outlook at a reasonable valuation," Nomura said in a note.

And artificial joint maker Smith & Nephew rose 3.1 percent as Deutsche Bank started coverage on the firm with a "buy" rating on valuation grounds.

(Reporting by David Brett; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)