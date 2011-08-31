* FTSE 100 up 0.9 pct

* UK REITs hit by broker downgrades

* Schroders drops as Citi downgrades

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Aug 31 Britain's top share index is on track for its biggest monthly fall since October 2008, just after the collapse of Lehman Brothers, as weak economic growth and the European sovereign debt crisis worry investors.

The FTSE 100 index ticked higher on Wednesday, led by beaten-down mining stocks, as investors bet on more measures from the U.S. central bank to stimulate the sluggish economy.

The mood has darkened on both sides of the Atlantic.

A survey in the UK on Wednesday showed that confidence among British consumers fell to its lowest level in four months in August, a sign they will keep a tight rein on spending, hampering a fragile economic recovery.

This followed U.S. figures on Tuesday showing consumer confidence slid in August to its lowest level in two years which, along with minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting, cemented a growing belief the Fed will have to intervene with aggressive steps when it meets in late September.

"Confidence is absolutely crucial of course to the recovery which is taking a battering... consumers make up a huge proportion of the economy," Angus Campbell, head of sales at Capital Spreads, said.

"The bad data that two weeks ago would have caused a massive sell-off is now priced in, and you're actually seeing investors betting more on the prospects of further quantitative easing from the U.S. That's the main reason why we're higher."

To reflect a new, more subdued second half of the year, Citigroup has amended forecasts and price targets for UK asset managers, with Schroders topping the blue-chip fallers' list, off 4.4 percent, as the broker cut its rating to "hold".

"Short term: Falling markets mean lower AUM, lower management fees, lower performance fees," Citi said in a note.

"Longer term, down markets and high volatility increase investor fear, leading to subdued and/or negative fund flows. We expect this to delay AUM (assets under management) and revenue recovery, even if markets recover swiftly from here."

The broker said that, for a falling market, its top picks would be Man Group , citing its flagship AHL fund as a catalyst, and midcap Ashmore , which Citi lifted to "buy" on valuation grounds.

Shares in the pair enjoyed respective gains of 1.2 percent and 1 percent, with Man Group also given a fillip, according to traders, from a Morgan Stanley upgrade to "overweight".

British Land and Land Securities shed 1.5 percent and 0.8 percent respectively, with traders citing the impact of double-downgrades for both by Morgan Stanley in a cautious review of the European real estate sector.

The FTSE 100 index was up 49.40 points, or 0.9 percent, at 5,318.06 by 0830 GMT, having climbed 2.7 percent on Tuesday when the index played catch-up with Europe after a long holiday weekend.

"(The) FTSE has finally broken and stayed above 5,270 which had been acting as resistance," Darren Sinden, senior sales trader at Silverwind Securities, said.

"The UK index has also moved above its 20 day exponential moving average found at 5,290 and looks set to test back above 5,300 in the near future. If it can make/sustain that move then we could think about levels like 5,375."

Mining stocks were the main force behind the UK blue-chip index's rise, building on an advance from the previous session as bargain hunters moved in on the beleaguered sector which has fallen nearly 12 percent in August.

Smith & Nephew was the standout individual performer, up 5.1 percent and extending Tuesday's gains, as long-standing bid talk was revived and after Deutsche Bank initiated coverage with a "buy" rating on Tuesday.

U.S. rivals Stryker Corp and Biomet were mentioned in press reports as possible suitors for Smith & Nephew, which reportedly attracted the interest of Johnson & Johnson late last year before it bought Switzerland's Synthes instead.

Ex-dividend factors clipped 0.25 point off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with Capita , Serco and John Wood Group losing their payout attractions.

