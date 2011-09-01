* FTSE down 0.4 percent

* Miners down, Randgold downgraded by Oriel Securities

* Banks climb on reports of sector reform delays

By David Brett

LONDON, Sept 1 Miners led Britain's top share index lower on Thursday morning, as investors paused after strong gains in the past two sessions, awaiting more clues as to whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will launch further stimulus measures.

The UK's benchmark index had fallen 21.93 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,372.60 by 0804 GMT, having surged more than 5 percent in the previous two sessions as expectations built that the Fed would implement some form of intervention to boost a flagging recovery.

"The possibility of some additional measures is a good one, but whether it is in the form of QE3 (a third round of quantitative easing) or not is another matter," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers, said.

"I suspect they will try something else to stimulate demand. There were lots of people disappointed with QE2 in terms of its overall impact, and the Fed might generate more support by using a different approach," he said, citing examples such as exchanging maturing debt for longer-dated bonds, the Fed cutting the rates it pays banks on its deposit or lending directly to the banks.

The troubling economic data and downgrades are concerning policymakers, and the minutes released on Tuesday from the most recent Fed board meeting indicated several policymakers backed further monetary easing to support growth.

In terms of domestic economic data, UK Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI for August is due at 0828 GMT, while British house prices suffered an unexpected fall last month, data from mortgage lender Nationwide showed.

Big winners over the previous two sessions the miners were among the top fallers on the index as investors banked profits.

Randgold fell 0.6 percent as Oriel Securities cut its rating on the firm to "hold" from "add" and cut earnings forecasts after the gold miner's downbeat production update on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, ITV shed 1.5 percent as Nomura downgraded its rating for the UK commercial broadcaster to "neutral" from "buy", cutting its target price to 75 pence from 105 pence, in a review of the European media sector.

FINANCIALS RALLY

UK-focused banks were among the top gainers, with Barclays , Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group up as much as 7 percent, with some fund managers saying they were happy to buy banks purely on valuation grounds.

The banking sector, down more than 23 percent in 2011, is enduring its worst year since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 as investors' worries have grown over the state of their balance sheets as the global crisis has worsened.

But the market reacted positively to press reports that Britain's biggest banks are set to escape any big restructuring until after the planned 2015 general election, amid a political consensus that they should focus on business lending to sustain the faltering economy.

"Overall, we expect regulators to adopt a pragmatic approach to implementing regulation, although we do harbour concerns that the UK remains somewhat out on a limb in terms of the intensity with which it wants to implement change," said Gary Greenwood, analyst at Shore Capital.

"This goes some way to explain why the domestic UK banks continue to trade at such a distressed valuation multiple, both in absolute terms and relative to the wider sector."

Elsewhere, British wealth manager Hargreaves Lansdown , which is under threat of demotion from the FTSE 100 when the quarterly review takes place next week, rose 8.4 percent after saying it was bucking the market turmoil of recent weeks, and new business in July and August were a third ahead of the same period last year.

3i Group , the other stock under threat of relegation to the FTSE 250 , fell 0.7 percent. (Editing by Will Waterman)

