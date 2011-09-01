* FTSE down 0.5 percent

* Miners slide ahead of U.S. jobs data

* Banks boosted by reform delays

* Hargreaves Lansdown rallies after results

By David Brett

LONDON, Sept 1 Miners fell to a bout of profit taking as Britain's FTSE 100 retreated on Thursday after sharp gains over the previous two days, with investors squaring positions ahead of crucial U.S. jobs data out on Friday.

London's blue chip index shed 25.82 points or 0.5 percent to 5,368.71 by 1040 GMT, having rallied more than 5 percent over the previous two sessions on hopes that the recent slew of poor economic data would prompt fresh economic stimulus from the U.S.

"With such an emphasis on tomorrow's payroll data, it is only natural that investors want to downsize the amount of risk in their portfolios today, particularly after such a strong start to the week," a London-based trader said.

Miners were the top fallers as investors locked in recent gains.

Precious metals miner Fresnillo and global miner Xstrata shed 3 and 2.3 percent, respectively.

Randgold fell 1.5 percent as Oriel Securities cut its rating on the firm to "hold" from "add" and cut earnings forecasts after the gold miner's production update on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the run of downbeat economic data continued as British manufacturing activity shrank at its fastest pace in over two years in August.

The FTSE 100 ended August down 7.2 percent, its worst monthly performance in two-and-a-half years, as concerns over global debt, particularly in the U.S., a flagging economic recovery and the lack of unity among policymakers in tackling these problems prompted investors to flee riskier assets such as equities.

"The big question for the U.S. is: Is the emperor wearing rags or is he wearing no clothes at all? After a massive build up in leverage in the US and other parts of the developing world, there are probably several years ahead of deleveraging," Jerome Booth, Head of Research at Ashmore Investment Management, which has around $66 billion of assets under management.

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a weaker open on Wall Street on Thursday, as investors focus on weekly U.S. jobless claims data, due at 1230 GMT on Thursday, ahead of Friday's key jobs report. They will also look at August's U.S. ISM manufacturing data, set for release at 1400 GMT.

Further poor numbers will likely signal that the U.S. will be a step closer to announcing some form of economic stimulus.

BANKS TOP PERFORMERS

The market reacted positively to press reports that Britain's biggest banks are set to escape any big restructuring until after the planned 2015 general election, amid a political consensus that they should focus on business lending to sustain the faltering economy.

"Overall, we expect regulators to adopt a pragmatic approach to implementing regulation, although we do harbour concerns that the UK remains somewhat out on a limb in terms of the intensity with which it wants to implement change," said Gary Greenwood, analyst at Shore Capital.

"This goes some way to explain why the domestic UK banks continue to trade at such a distressed valuation multiple, both in absolute terms and relative to the wider sector."

Barclays , Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group rose much as 6.5 percent, with some fund managers saying they were happy to buy banks purely on valuation grounds.

The banking sector, down more than 23 percent in 2011, is enduring its worst year since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 as investors' worries have grown over the state of their balance sheets.

Elsewhere, British wealth manager Hargreaves Lansdown jumped 13.5 percent after its full-year results showed assets under administration rose by more than expected, prompting Numis Securities to raise its estimates, target price, and rating for the stock.

Hargreaves and 3i Group , are the two stock under most threat of demotion to the FTSE 250 when the quarterly review takes place next week.

(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

