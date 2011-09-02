* FTSE 100 down 1.6 pct
* Longs falter ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls
* Technicals support move; AstraZeneca among top fallers
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Sept 2 Britain's leading share index
fell on Friday to snap a three-day rally in a technical
correction ahead of U.S. jobs data, led by AstraZeneca
after its Crestor drug failed a key test.
Recession fears fuelled the bearish tone, with overnight
falls in the United States and Asia ahead of U.S. non-farm
payrolls data that is expected to show growth in the world's
largest economy continuing to slow.
Low volumes in Asia ahead of the number -- due out at 1330
GMT -- reflected a degree of uncertainty and market
unwillingness to maintain more aggressive long positions, or
take on extra risk ahead of the long U.S. holiday weekend.
The concern was "encouraging traders to take money off the
table in the short term", Cameron Peacock, market analyst at IG
Markets said, while Jonathan Sudaria, night dealer at Capital
Spreads said recent readings had added to the cautious mood.
While pre-data positioning "is always an uncertain prospect,
given how wide of the mark actual data releases have been
compared to their forecasts recently, traders will be looking to
lighten up on risk going into this number."
Jordan Lambert, trader at Spreadex, agreed, citing a "strong
possibility the figure could be even more dire" than the 75,000
reading expected, especially after a weak ADP jobs report this
week, which could see markets "fall sharply".
After closing Thursday up half a percent, the FTSE 100
was down 1.6 percent at 5,329.50 points by 0806 GMT on
Friday. It remains up 4 percent on the week, on course for its
best week in nine, albeit after a weak August that saw it lose
more than 7 percent.
TECHNICAL TARGET
Among the worst-hit stocks in early trading was AstraZeneca,
down 3.5 percent after its Crestor drug failed to beat a rival
drug in a study, while banks including Royal Bank of Scotland
also led fallers, giving back some of their gains after
the recent index rally.
Taking most points off the index was oil major BP ,
down 3 percent in volume almost a third of its daily average
after less than an hour of trade, as it and other major U.S.
Gulf of Mexico producers prepare for a possible storm.
Among major deal news, the London Stock Exchange
announced talks to buy clearing house LCH.Clearnet, potentially
stealing a march on rivals including Nasdaq OMX .
Technically, the early fall was also justified as the
"intraday charts are indicating an overbought condition," James
A. Hyerczyk, Analyst at Autochartist wrote in a note.
"On the 30-minute chart, for instance, the FTSE broke
through the support line of a channel up chart pattern,
suggesting the start of a near-term break."
Based on the short-term range of 5102.06 to 5449.67,
Hyerczyk called the first potential downside target for market
bears as 5275.87 to 5234.85, based on the rally from 4791.01 to
5449.67.
(Graphic by Vincent Flasseur;Editing by Erica Billingham)
