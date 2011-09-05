* FTSE down 2.3 percent

* Miners wane as Global service sector data adds to recovery worries

* Banks retreat on U.S. litigation threat, Moody's warning

By David Brett

LONDON, Sept 5 Britain's benchmark index was lower on Monday, as investors continued to retreat out of equities after service sector data from China, Europe and the UK heightened fears of a recession following downbeat U.S. jobs data on Friday.

London's blue chip index fell 123.93 points, or 2.3 percent to 5,168.10 by 1046 GMT, as data showed global growth in services came to a virtual standstill last month as new business all but dried up.

The UK's top share index tracked heavy losses overnight in Asia after a survey revealed China's service sector grew in August at the lowest pace on record, sparking concern the world's fastest growing economy was not immune to the slowdown affecting Western economies.

Miners fell in tandem with commodities as investors worried the data would signal a drop off in demand from the world's most voracious consumer of raw materials.

Global miner Xstrata and Kazakhmys were among the top fallers among the miners, shedding 3.5 and 3.4 percent, respectively.

The fall in the UK's benchmark added to a 2.3 percent drop on Friday after nonfarm payrolls showed there was no jobs growth in the U.S. in August.

"FTSE looks set to remain under pressure this week as a combination of weak U.S. employment data and legal action by the U.S. government over mis-sold mortgage securities against several UK banks seem certain to weigh on the index," Darren Sinden, a trader at Silverwind Securities, said.

Sinden said the FTSE looks vulnerable with technical factors potentially pointing to a retracement towards 4,900 and possibly further thereafter.

BANKS FALL

Banks were hit as investors sold out of riskier assets, switching their investments into safer havens such as gold, bonds and the Swiss Franc.

Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group shed 6.9 and 5.7 percent respectively, while Royal Bank of Scotland fell 9.4 percent after a U.S. regulator sued 17 large banks and financial institutions on Friday over losses on about $200 billion of subprime bonds. [IDnN1E7810JZ]

"At this stage it is impossible to put an accurate estimate on the potential financial impact for the banks involved, but we note that Royal Bank of Scotland is by far the most exposed," Gary Greenwood, analyst at Shore Capital, said.

The sector came under pressure too as Credit rating agency Moody's said it was still reviewing several leading British banks for a possible downgrade.

Brokers added to the current gloom surrounding equities with UBS initiating coverage on global equities with an "underweight" stance.

It advised investors to seek out "quality", moving to an "underweight" rating in financials and materials and "neutral" on consumer staples. It kept its "overweight" rating on tech, healthcare, and telcos.

Meanwhile, Credit Suisse proposed several ways to hedge against macro risk, including buying shares in firms with dividend yields higher than the 10-year bond yields from G7 countries such as drugmaker AstraZeneca

It also advised picking up stocks that are most likely to deliver outperformance in an economic contraction, such as Sage , and buying shares which it identifies had reacted most positively in the previous rounds of quantitative easing, including building supplies merchant Wolseley .

Randgold Resources was the only FTSE riser, up 0.1 percent, continuing its bounce after a poor production update recently, and as investors bought the gold miner as a proxy for the precious metal.

No U.S. data will be released on Monday, with U.S. equity markets closed for the Labor Day public holiday.

