* FTSE 100 up 3.1 pct

* Banks and commodities lead gains

* German court ruling supports index

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Sept 7 Britain's top share index notched up solid gains on Wednesday, led by banks and commodities, as investors sought out bargains among battered stocks.

Analysts, however, reckoned the rally was unsustainable.

The FTSE 100 ended 161.75 points, or 3.1 percent, higher at 5,318.59, building on Tuesday's 1.1 percent advance. It had shed nearly 6 percent in the previous two sessions.

"I think that investors are very nervous," Peter Dixon, economist at Commerzbank, said.

"They'll pick up bargains when they think there is a good opportunity (but) they probably won't want to hold them for too long and they'll probably sell in any decent rally."

Given recent extreme market volatility, he was reluctant to extrapolate too far ahead, but said near term, the FTSE 100 would likely stay trapped in a range of 5,000 to 5,500.

Barclays Capital's chief European technical strategist, Phil Roberts, concurred, saying the index was undergoing a "choppy recovery phase which is going to be quite slow".

Roberts said near-term resistance lies at around 5,437 to 5,449 -- 5,437 being the 50-percent retracement of the entire decline off the high in July to the low in August, and 5,449 the September peak.

He reckoned the index will push through this area, perhaps making it to 5,500 before coming back down.

The FTSE 100 carries a one-year forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7 times, well below a 10-year average of 14, Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.

A German court ruling smoothing the way for the country's involvement in bailouts for Greece or other euro zone members also helped the rally.

Banks were among the top sector performers -- led by Lloyds Banking Group , up 6.4 percent, while Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland climbed 6.1 percent.

Other perceived higher risk assets found favour, with integrated oil stocks and miners tracking strong respective advances in the crude CLc1 and metals prices .

BP added 4 percent, helped by news its partner Chevron has made a deepwater discovery in the Gulf of Mexico at the Moccasin prospect in which BP has a 43.75 percent stake.

The market's risk-on mode proved detrimental to precious metals miner Randgold Resources , the UK blue-chip index's heaviest faller, down 2.3 percent, retreating alongside the spot gold price .

Imperial Tobacco was the second-biggest FTSE 100 faller, down 1.9 percent, as Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating to "neutral" in a review of European consumer goods.

* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - * UK stock report FTSE index: <0#.FTS6> techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:> Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index: FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index: Market digest: Top 10 by vol: Top price gainers: Top % gainers: Top price losers: Top % losers: * For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street: Gilts report: Euro bond report Pan European stock report: Tokyo stocks: HK stocks: Sterling report: Dollar report: * For company prices, click on - * Company directory: By sector: * For pan-European market data and news, click on - * Daily European stocks report........................ European Equities speed guide................ FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... DJ STOXX index................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. Top 25 European pct gainers.................... Top 25 European pct losers..................... (Reporting by Tricia Wright)