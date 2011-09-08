* FTSE 100 up 0.3 percent
* Wm Morrison gets results boost
* Johnson Matthey, Schroders hit by broker downgrades
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 8 Britain's top shares rose on
Thursday, building on the previous session's fragile rally,
helped by positive earnings news from the retail sector.
Caution ahead of monetary policy meetings at the Bank of
England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday
kept the index's progress in check.
The BoE will keep interest rates ultra-low for a 30th month,
but it would be a shock if it took further steps to stimulate
growth, despite the growing risk of another recession.
The ECB is expected to signal a change in policy direction,
halting an interest-rate rise cycle just five months after it
started as the euro zone debt crisis weighs on the economy.
"An uninspired opening this morning. With little or no news
to give direction we can expect traders to sit on their hands as
we wait for the BoE rate decision," Mic Mills, head of
electronic trading at ETX Capital, said.
"However with no real chance of any change things are
unlikely to get too exciting after."
The UK benchmark index was up 15.79 points, or 0.3
percent, at 5,334.38 by 0828 GMT, having jumped 3.1 percent on
Wednesday as investors sought out bargains among battered
stocks.
The market was also looking ahead to an important speech by
U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday, at 2300 GMT, when he is
expected to outline plans to revive the faltering U.S. economy.
Retailers found favour after slightly better than expected
first-half results from Wm Morrison Supermarkets , which
sent the shares 1.4 percent higher.
Tesco firmed 0.5 percent, Next climbed 1.2
percent, and Kingfisher , ahead of results on Sept. 15,
added 1.3 percent.
"Corporate earnings are still beating expectations and
investors are starting to pay attention to strong earnings in a
tough ... economic environment," Atif Latif, director of Trading
Equities & Derivatives at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.
On the second line, Home Retail jumped 9.8 percent
after the household goods retailer issued a trading update which
Seymour Pierce said was a little better than the market's worst
expectations, with the broker lifting its rating to "hold".
Marks & Spencer was among the top blue-chip risers,
up 3.6 percent, on optimism about the British retailer's plans
to revamp its stores and some speculation about possible private
equity interest in the stock.
Marks & Spencer declined to comment on the bid speculation.
M&A rumours also gave Tullow Oil a fillip, up 2.5
percent, with talk doing the rounds again that China National
Offshore Oil Corporation could be interested in the company.
Tullow declined to comment on the talk.
Broker downgrades were behind a number of stock movements on
Thursday.
British chemicals firm Johnson Matthey dropped 0.9
percent, while mid cap peer Victrex shed 3.7 percent,
the top FTSE 250 faller, with traders citing the impact
of downgrades to "underweight" for both in a Morgan Stanley
review of the European Chemicals sector.
Schroders slipped 1.6 percent, the second biggest
FTSE 100 faller, as Deutsche Bank cut its rating for the fund
manager to "sell" in a sector review, saying investors should
avoid exposure to Continental European retail assets under
management.
Admiral was the biggest blue-chip faller, down 2
percent after a domestic regulator launched a competition and
consumer probe into the pricing of premiums in the sector.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright. Editing by Jane Merriman)