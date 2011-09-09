* FTSE 100 down 0.6 pct in early trade

* Admiral top faller; Tullow leads gainers

* Defensives in favour

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Sept 9 Britain's FTSE 100 fell on Friday, tracking overnight weakness in the United States at the end of a volatile week's trade.

A two-day meeting of G7 finance chiefs starting Friday was the next focus for markets after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke overnight gave no indication of fresh stimulus plans for the U.S. economy, weighing on U.S. stocks after London's close.

The bearish end to Wall Street's market day on Thursday was followed by U.S. President Obama's presentation of his jobs creation scheme, which was short on detail and faces further political hurdles.

"The Obama speech was very much in the price. Volume yesterday was very thin; volumes this morning are very thin, so everybody's staying put at the moment," the head of trading at a leading European brokerage said.

Among the top fallers, Admiral was down over 5 percent, weighed on by a competition probe into the motor insurance sector.

Oil firm Tullow Oil led European blue-chip gainers, after it said it had struck oil offshore French Guiana.

Its shares rose 12.4 percent in volume that was 153 percent of the 90-day daily average after less than an hour of trade.

At 0823 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.6 percent at 5,305.96 points, after closing late Thursday up 0.4 percent. The index is up 0.3 percent in the week, but down 1.6 percent in September and 10 percent in the year to date. (Editing by Greg Mahlich)

