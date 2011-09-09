* FTSE 100 down 2.4 pct

* Banks weaken on euro zone debt jitters

* Tullow Oil leads gainers after 'game-changing' offshore find

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Sept 9 Weak banks piled pressure on Britain's top shares on Friday, after news European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Juergen Stark is to quit early because of a conflict over the central bank's bond-buying programme.

The news highlighted a rift inside the ECB over the handling of the deepening debt crisis at a time when investors need to see definitive action.

"(The market) was already on a downward trend and that was the additional push that it needed," a trader said.

"It's just basically investors taking one look at Europe and thinking ... 'you're basically bickering like rats in a sack, and is there going to be a resolution?'"

Confidence was not helped by news from the U.S. overnight.

Investors were left uncertain as to how much of President Barack Obama's $447 billion proposal to generate U.S. jobs will make it through Congress, while Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no suggestion fresh stimulus was imminent.

Risk-sensitive banks fell sharply. Barclays led the market lower, down 9.4 percent, while Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland fell 5.7 percent and 5.5 percent respectively.

Nerves in the sector were heightened as investors readied themselves for Monday's final report from the Independent Commission on Banking, which is expected to back ringfencing banks' retail arms from riskier investment banking businesses.

"There are a few events conspiring against the market ... including Bernanke and Obama saying everything but what the market wanted to hear," Ed Woolfitt, head of trading at Galvan Research, said.

"(With the) banks, the market is already speaking -- people are probably expecting the worst for Monday's report."

Britain's biggest listed motor insurer, Admiral , fell sharply for a second session, down 4.2 percent, hit by news of a UK government move to ban lawyers paying insurers for referring accident victims.

Analysts said it makes more money this way than any of its rivals.

Admiral and its peers are also facing an Office of Fair Trading probe into other aspects of the motor insurance sector.

The FTSE 100 ended down 125.73 points, or 2.4 percent, at 5,214.65, snapping a three-session winning streak.

Nicolas Suiffet, analyst at Trading Central, said that the technical view on the September 2011 futures contract has turned bearish on an intraday basis, after breaking through key support at 5,286, which he said acted as a pivot.

This sets up a test of 5,208, the 50-percent Fibonacci retracement level from the move from Sept. 6 until the top seen on Sept. 8, then 5,179, the neckline of a former double bottom pattern, and finally the horizontal threshold at 5,077.

However, he believes the downward potential should be limited and that the test of the 5,077 mark could be seen as a buying opportunity to get long, with 5,513 as the target.

On the upside, Tullow Oil jumped 15.2 percent after announcing an oil discovery offshore French Guiana that Royal Bank of Scotland analysts called "game changing".

The find at Tullow's Zaedyus-1 well is "likely to surpass most market expectations, de-risks the Guyanas Trend acreage position and is a significant validation of the overall exploration strategy", the broker said.

(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by David Hulmes)

