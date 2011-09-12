* FTSE 100 down 2.4 pct, sets fresh September low
* Euro zone debt, growth concerns weigh
* Banks in focus after report on sector reform
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Sept 12 Britain's leading shares kicked
off the week with further price falls as investors continued to
fret over the fractious political handling of Europe's debt
crisis and a weakening global growth outlook.
Lack of any unified action at a weekend meeting of the G7
finance ministers and Friday's resignation of a European Central
Bank board member fuelled the concerns, while talk of a Greek
default and possible rating downgrade of French banks added
weight to Monday's market falls.
"Another disappointing talking shop outcome over the
weekend, this time from the G7 whose latest gathering appeared
to offer scant details about its reported plans to promote
growth," Altium Securities strategist Ian Williams said.
With the resignation of ECB member Juergen Stark
highlighting "a lack of unanimity about the right course of
action" to take on the euro zone debt crisis, investors were
likely to keep selling into any temporary strength and favour
defensives, he added.
Banks, heavily sold off in the year to date as the debt
crisis, regulatory change and funding issues all took their
toll, were once again the main focus of UK investors, after the
Independent Commission on Banking released its long-awaited
proposals for reforming the sector.
Released before the market open, the government-appointed
Commission recommended a number of fundamental structural
changes including, as expected, a ring-fencing of retail banking
operations from the investmemt banking side.
More bearishly, however, the report seemed to take a harder
line than anticipated on capitalisation requirements and also
estimated the proposed changes would cost UK lenders an
aggregate 4 billion to 7 billion pounds a year.
In response, shares in Royal Bank of Scotland ,
Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays , expected to
be the worst hit of UK lenders, were all down around 4.6
percent.
HSBC and Standard Chartered , less affected
by the report due to their business structure and geographical
focus, were relative outperformers, nursing early losses of 1.4
percent and 1 percent, respectively.
"With the exception of Standard Chartered, the implications
of the ICB report are negative to long-term return on equity
prospects for all of the UK banks, in our view," Shore Capital
analyst Gary Greenwood said in a note.
In addition to the ICB news, bank shares were also weighed
on by increased talk in German political circles of a Greek
default, as it struggles to implement austerity cuts and secure
bailout funds, and separate talk that French banks could be
about to be downgraded. As a result of all these factors the
Stoxx Europe 600 banking sector index was down more than
4 percent.
At 0822 GMT the FTSE 100 index of leading British
blue-chips was down 2.4 percent at 5,087.98 points, adding to
the previous session's 2.4 percent fall and leaving the index
down 5.6 percent so far in September, and 13.7 percent this
year.
Writing ahead of the market opening, James A. Hyerczyk,
technical analyst at Autochartist said a test of the "swing
bottom" at 5,086.80 points would see the trend turn down on the
240-minute chart.
While early trade saw this level and the September low of
5,086.50 breached, trade remained choppy and conviction for a
sustained break below that level was light.
CHEAP?
The index has fallen 13.5 percent in the year to date as
investors bail out of assets perceived as more risky, although
that same reticence has not been felt by corporates themselves,
analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.
"UK Plc is arguably more optimistic about its fortunes than
are investors; companies have bought back shares worth 1.5
billion pounds per month in the last few months. We think there
is value in equities relative to both bonds and growth
prospects."
The bank said it would keep its 12-month index target of
6,200, although "near-term risks are high, earnings estimates
need to fall, and debt funding issues remain. We shift slightly
more defensive in our sector views".
While equity valuations "appear low on almost any metric",
said analysts at UBS in a note, "attractive multiples will not
be sufficient to convince investors to re-engage risk assets."
"What is required, we believe, is increased confidence in
the near- and medium-term growth outlook, and more stability
within the European sovereign debt markets and banking system,"
they added.
