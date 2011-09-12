* FTSE 100 down 2.5 pct

* Political response to high debt, low growth in focus

* Miners hit hardest; banks stage partial recovery

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Sept 12 Britain's leading shares fell on Monday, as fears of a Greek default intensified among investors worried about the political disunity underpinning Europe's debt crisis, with the blue-chip index continuing to hover just off its fresh intra-month low.

Concern about the tepid political and monetary policy response to weak growth across the developed world added to the bearish tone after the weekend's G7 meet, while China said it would continue to tighten policy as inflation remains too high.

A subsequent weakening in base metal prices, a strong dollar-fuelled decline in oil, and a drop in gold and silver prices as investors sought liquidity, hit mining and energy shares, with ENRC a heavy faller, down 4.5 percent.

As a result, Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and Rio Tinto , down more than 2.8 percent, were among the stocks taking most points off the FTSE 100 around midday.

While Greece pledged fresh measures over the weekend to help it meet fiscal targets and secure bailout funds, a hardening in the tone of some German politicians over the possibility of default had unnerved markets.

Azad Zangana, strategist at Schroders, said the market had arguably overreacted to the news, especially as the weekend moves on the part of Athens should smooth the way for bailout funds to be disbursed.

"What has changed has been the tone out of Germany, with the minister of finance talking about the need to think about the default scenario playing out," Zangana said, although he viewed the news as precautionary.

In contrast to a sharp selloff at the open, heavily sold bank shares had recovered some lost ground by midday after investors digested the much-anticipated Vickers report on reforming the sector.

Royal Bank of Scotland , Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays fell sharply at the open before recovering to outperform the broader index.

Traders said the selloff ahead of the report's release, with most key elements leaked, had lured in some investors as the morning progressed, with some hoping the report will be watered down before implementation.

"It was better than expected. There's always the question of whether it will be pushed through, and these stocks have been so hammered down," a sales trader at a UK brokerage said, citing a generous lead-in time to implement the changes.

Around midday, Lloyds and RBS had recovered to trade down 1.5 percent and 0.9 percent respectively, in a broader STOXX Europe 600 Banks index that was down 3.9 percent weighed by euro zone debt concern and talk of a French banks downgrade.

At 1122 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 2.4 percent, or 125 points, at 5,089.63, although off its intra-day low of 5,071.05, a new trough for the month.

BUYBACK SUPPORT

The index has fallen 13.7 percent in the year to date as investors bail out of assets perceived as more risky, although that same reticence has not been felt by corporates themselves, analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

"UK Plc is arguably more optimistic about its fortunes than are investors; companies have bought back shares worth 1.5 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) per month in the last few months. We think there is value in equities relative to bonds and growth prospects."

The bank said it would keep its 12-month index target of 6,200, although "near-term risks are high, earnings estimates need to fall, and debt funding issues remain. We shift slightly more defensive in our sector views".

While equity valuations "appear low on almost any metric", said analysts at UBS in a note, "attractive multiples will not be sufficient to convince investors to re-engage risk assets".

"What is required, we believe, is increased confidence in the near- and medium-term growth outlook, and more stability within the European sovereign debt markets and banking system," they added. (Additional reporting by Jon Hopkins; Graphic by Scott Barber; Editing by Greg Mahlich and David Hulmes)

($1 = 0.629 British Pounds)