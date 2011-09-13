* FTSE 100 falls 0.9 percent
* Cairn Energy drops on well disappointment
* Banks reverse earlier session gains
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Sept 13 Britain's leading share index
fell on Tuesday as the earlier tentative recovery rally
triggered by hopes China would buy Italian debt faded, while
Cairn Energy slumped after its Greenland well came up
dry.
Cairn Energy dropped 8.7 percent to become the worst
performer on the blue chip index after the company said it
failed to find any oil in its well off the coast of Greenland.
Britain's blue chip index had earlier gained after the
Financial Times reported that Italy had asked the country to
make "significant" purchases to help boost the fragile economy.
Although Italian Economy Minister Tremonti met officials
from a Chinese delegation last week it was unconfirmed what the
nature of the meeting was.
"It is bargain hunting, but the gains look fragile," said
Joshua Raymond, chief market strategist at City Index.
"The talk about China potentially buying Italian bonds is
helping to calm markets, but in all honesty this can not be
viewed as a long-term solution."
Euro zone policymakers are yet to come up with a credible
solution to the sovereign debt crisis, five-year Italian bond
spread over German bonds are still near record highs, and there
is growing concern over a possible Greek default.
Banks reversed earlier session gains to become the second
worst sector performers, with the FTSE 350 banks index
down 0.5 percent.
Royal Bank of Scotland fell 0.7 percent having earlier
taken the top spot on the blue chip index, while Barclays
and Lloyds Banking Group slipped 1.3 percent
and 1.1 percent.
The FTSE 100 index was down 43.42 points, or 0.9
percent, at 5,086.83 points at 0821 GMT.
The index has lost 4.8 percent since Friday after Juergen
Stark resigned from the European Central Bank highlighting the
tensions over the handling of the euro zone sovereign debt
crisis.
"It may only be a matter of time before the London market
gives up its support and tests the 4,800 area again," Simon
Denham, chief executive officer at Capital Spreads, said.
"Investors seem to be on a knife edge with the battle
between bulls and bears finely balanced and at some point one
group will gain the upper hand."
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
