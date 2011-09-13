* FTSE 100 up 0.75 percent
* Cairn Energy drops on Greenland well failure
* Banks reverse earlier session falls
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Sept 13 Britain's leading share index
turned slightly positive early in the afternoon session on
Tuesday as bank stocks recovered from earlier lows and bears
battled bulls for supremacy in choppy trading.
A Financial Times report that Italy had asked China to buy
Italian bonds initially boosted Britain's bluechip index but
those gains evaporated as traders cast doubt on the report.
Sentiment recovered later in the morning session.
A five-year Italian bond auction suggested demand was weak
and yields hit their highest level since the start of the euro.
"Investors seem to be on a knife edge with the battle
between bulls and bears finely balanced and at some point one
group will gain the upper hand," said Simon Denham, chief
executive officer at Capital Spreads.
Banks, however, reversed early weakness to be the best
sector performer with the sector index up 1 percent
after falling 6.1 percent in the past three-days.
The banking sector was helped by news that French president
Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were set to
make an announcement on Greece later in the day, but this was
later denied by the French president's office.
Royal Bank of Scotland rose 4.9 percent to take the
top riser spot after falling 8.7 percent over the past two days.
The FTSE 100 index was up 37 points, or 0.75
percent, at 5,164.64 points at 1240 GMT.
"It may only be a matter of time before the London market
gives up its support and tests the 4,800 area again," Denham
said.
Cairn Energy dropped 9 percent in volume nearly double its
90-day daily average to become the worst performer on the index
after the company said no oil was found at its well off the
coast of Greenland.
"So far the drilling programme in Greenland has yielded
little encouragement," Oriel Securities analyst Richard Rose
said, calling the result disappointing.
(Editing by David Cowell)
