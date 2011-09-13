* FTSE 100 rises 0.5 percent

* Cairn Energy drops on Greenland well failure

* Banks reverse earlier session falls

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Sept 13 Britain's leading share index rose on Tuesday as banks reversed earlier falls in choppy trade on hopes core Europe would come together to support Greece following talk that the country could default.

Trade was extremely choppy, with Britain's FTSE 100 index trading in a 128 point range as rumours spread about the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and possible methods to help ease the situation.

There was talk French president Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were set to make an announcement on Greece later in the day, but this was later denied by the French President's office.

The Financial Times had reported that Italy had asked China to buy Italian bonds, but others reported this was unlikely to be the case.

"It is rumour, then counter rumour," Mark Priest, senior trader at ETX Capital said. "I think there are still some hopes that Germany and France will reach a good conclusion."

"I am taking everything with a pinch of salt."

Banks reversed the earlier falls to become the best sector performers as traders cited hopes of a French-German announcement even though this was denied.

The FTSE 350 index was up 2.2 percent after falling 6.1 percent in the past three-days.

Royal Bank of Scotland rose 4.9 percent to take the top spot on the blue chip index after falling 8.7 percent over the past two days.

The FTSE 100 index was up 23 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,152.72 points at 1300 GMT, with the index trading in a 128 point range.

Britain's blue chip index had earlier tested its 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement from its sell-off which started in July at 5,096.17, but had since pushed above with the next resistance seen at 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement or 5,284.96.

"Investors seem to be on a knife edge with the battle between bulls and bears finely balanced and at some point one group will gain the upper hand," Simon Denham, chief executive officer at Capital Spreads, said.

Cairn Energy dropped 8.7 percent in volume nearly double its 90-day daily average to become the worst performer on the blue chip index after the company said no oil was found at its well off the coast of Greenland. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - * UK stock report FTSE index: <0#.FTS6> techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:> Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index: FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index: Market digest: Top 10 by vol: Top price gainers: Top % gainers: Top price losers: Top % losers: * For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street: Gilts report: Euro bond report Pan European stock report: Tokyo stocks: HK stocks: Sterling report: Dollar report: * For company prices, click on - * Company directory: By sector: * For pan-European market data and news, click on - * Daily European stocks report........................ European Equities speed guide................ FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... DJ STOXX index................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. Top 25 European pct gainers.................... Top 25 European pct losers.....................