* FTSE 100 up 0.9 pct

* Banks bounce off recent lows

* Cairn drops on Greenland disappointment

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Sept 13 Britain's top shares rose on Tuesday, led by banks which bounced back after recent weakness, although traders were dubious about the rally's solidity due to persistent fears of a Greek debt default and a sharp rise in Italy's borrowing costs.

Trading on Tuesday was turbulent as talk swept the market of ways the euro zone debt situation could be alleviated.

A Financial Times report on Monday that highly indebted Italy was seeking financial support from China helped push the FTSE 100 into positive territory early on, but these gains evaporated, with others suggesting that this was unlikely.

Rumours also did the rounds that French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were set to make an announcement on Greece on Tuesday, but this was denied by Sarkozy's office.

"It's a very volatile market. I wouldn't say it was 'risk-on' or 'risk-off'. People don't know where they are at the moment," Yusuf Heusen, senior sales trader at IG Index, said.

Merkel sought to quash talk of an imminent Greek default, but market confidence suffered another blow when Italy had to pay the highest yield since it joined the euro zone in 1999 to sell five-year bonds.

"Some very important weeks coming up, with the Greek situation dominating headlines and fears of further contagion into Europe making this a very difficult market to trade," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages some $500 million of assets.

Banks , sold off in the previous three sessions, were jostled around in the buying and selling frenzies, but ended on a positive note.

Royal Bank of Scotland , Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group were the FTSE 100's biggest gainers, up 5.3 percent, 4.7 percent and 4.2 percent respectively.

Traders partly attributed gains to relief the Independent Commission on Banking's report outlining proposals for reforming the sector, published on Monday, was out of the way.

A rally by European counterparts also helped, with Societe Generale up 15 percent and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) 8.2 percent firmer.

The UK benchmark index ended up 44.63 points, or 0.9 percent, at 5,174.25, recovering from an intra-day low of 5,069.52.

Phil Roberts, chief European technical strategist at Barclays Capital, said the trading range of the last few weeks, between about 5,000 and 5,400, remains intact, and the index will likely remain there for the next month or two.

A drop through 4,929 (the intra-day low on Aug. 19) would be cause for concern, he said, "but while we keep flip-flopping around above there, I'm happy staying neutral near term".

Cairn Energy shed 8.2 percent, the standout FTSE 100 faller, after the British oil explorer said its latest well off the coast of Greenland failed to find oil, the second well this year to come up dry in the company's controversial Arctic exploration campaign.

Oriel Securities called Cairn's latest Greenland drilling update "disappointing", adding that the drilling programme in Greenland has "yielded little encouragement".

