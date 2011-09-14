* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct

* Banks firm on Barroso euro bond comments

* Next jumps on raised profit guidance

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Sept 14 Britain's top shares recovered from early weakness on Wednesday after comments from European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso suggesting new moves to alleviate the euro zone debt crisis.

Barroso said the commission will soon present options for the introduction of euro area bonds, though he warned financial markets would only trust that the euro zone can resolve the crisis when it shows that it can deliver on its commitments.

Banks , normally the most sensitive to the twists in the euro zone debt story, turned positive, led higher by Royal Bank of Scotland , up 1.9 percent, while Lloyds Banking Group added 1.8 percent.

The sector had initially come under pressure after Moody's Investors Service downgraded credit ratings on Credit Agricole and Societe Generale by one notch, as expected, citing their exposure to the Greek economy.

Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer called the downgrade "very small", noting the ratings agency said the banks had enough capital to cover any losses.

"Everyone is very very short term with their positions ... the trust isn't there," Martin Dobson, head of trading at Westhouse Securities, said.

"We've not really got anything that people can use as building blocks for the market. It just feels that foundations are weak."

The leaders of Germany, France and Greece will hold a conference call on Wednesday, two German government sources said on Tuesday, confirming an earlier report from a Greek official, but traders merely anticipated further rhetoric.

"It would be a surprise to see some new measures announced in what's basically just a conference call," Joshua Raymond, market strategist at City Index, said.

Bargain-hunting was behind much of the buying seen in the market, with beaten-down energy stocks in demand on Wednesday despite a weaker crude CLc1 price.

Next grabbed the top spot on the FTSE 100 leader board, up 6.1 percent, as Britain's No. 2 fashion retailer raised its full-year profit guidance after posting an 8.5 percent rise in first-half profit.

Sentiment in the sector was aided by the news, with blue-chips Marks & Spencer and Kingfisher up 2.7 percent and 2.5 percent respectively, while mid caps Sports Direct , Debenhams and Home Retail Group gained 3.1 to 4.9 percent.

The UK benchmark index was up 10.61 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,184.86 by 0839 GMT, having gained 0.9 percent on Tuesday.

The index pared gains a bit after UK jobless numbers.

While the number of Britons claiming unemployment benefit rose slightly less than expected last month, the number of people without work on the wider ILO measure showed its biggest rise in two years, official data showed.

