* FTSE 100 closes up 2.1 percent; breaks 5,300 barrier
* Politicians, bankers look to shore up confidence on debt
crisis
* Lloyds ends as top gainer; Nomura sees sector as cheap
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Sept 15 Britain's leading shares rose on
Thursday after politicians and central bankers moved to shore up
market confidence in the debt-ravaged euro zone, with the FTSE
100 index breaking above an eight-week technical downtrend.
The FTSE 100 enede up 2.1 percent, or 110.52 points,
at 5,337.54, extending the rally into a third straight day.
Fresh support from France and Germany for Greece overnight,
as it looks to implement austerity cuts and secure fresh bailout
funds, sparked early gains.
These were added to during the afternoon after the U.S.
Federal Reserve and other central banks agreed to conduct
three-month U.S. dollar loans to banks in the final quarter of
2011 to counter any funding squeeze.
The coordinated action was "an important short-term measure
given the hazardous pace at which funding market conditions had
been deteriorating in recent weeks," Michael Symonds, financials
analyst at Daiwa Capital Markets said.
British banks had not been under the same pressure as
European peers looking to secure dollar funding, but would
nonetheless benefit from the improved counterparty lending
environment within the euro zone, he said.
Lenders were among those adding most points to the FTSE 100
index, with Lloyds Banking Group the standout
gainer, up 7.2 percent in volume about 1.5 times its 90-day
average.
Other lenders including Standard Chartered ,
Barclays and HSBC rose strongly, by around 4
percent, and the sector was also supported by a bullish Nomura
note.
Banks were "discounting forced dilutive capital raisings
and/or hits to book value from increased impairments", the
broker said, and though it did not rule out capital raisings, it
believed they would grow capital ratios organically.
While the central bank action gave a boost to lenders, it
did little to address the broader concern of bank solvency and
debt sustainability, Symonds said. "This is about central banks
buying time for politicians to hopefully allow them to get ahead
of the sovereign crisis."
In addition to fresh support from France and Germany
overnight, the European Union's top economic official said
international lenders would likely green light the next tranche
of aid to Athens.
While equity markets used the news as an excuse to move
higher, Greek credit default swaps still showed more than a 90
percent chance that Greece could default, according to Reuters
calculations of Markit data.
TECHNICALS
The day's gain left the market just below an intermediate
peak, from Sept. 8, at 5,369.82 which was important, Bill
McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley said.
"It also roughly coincides with the intermediate highs that
were hit in the middle of August. So there is a chance of a bit
of residual resistence at current levels or slightly higher, at
about 5,380."
If that level was exceeded, the next logical move would be
for it to test the Sept. 1 high "when it came within spitting
distance of 5,450", while a 61.8 percent fibonnacci retracement
from the July high to the August low would then leave a target
of 5,600.
"That level is reinforced as a key point for the FTSE as it
was critical low for the FTSE back in March," McNamara said.
(Editing by Dan Lalor)
