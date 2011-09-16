* FTSE 100 up 1 percent mid-session

* Banks lead way as market eyes finance ministers' meeting

* Options/futures expiry fuels intra-day volatility

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Sept 16 British blue-chips rose on Friday, on course for a fourth straight day of gains, led by banks, as market hopes grew for fresh co-ordinated action to contain Europe's debt crisis at a meeting of finance ministers.

The fact their U.S. counterpart was also at the meeting fuelled hopes of a significant policy move, such as a boost to the purchasing power of the region's bailout fund, and left few willing to go into the weekend short, traders said.

"That's part of what's driving the market, while shorts are also being squeezed," a trader at a UK-based brokerage said, and, in light of recent central bank moves to boost liquidity, he "expected something to come out over the weekend".

The "triple-witching" expiry of stock index futures, stock index options and stock options added to the intraday volatility and volume, he said.

At 1055 GMT, the FTSE 100 index of leading British shares was up 1 percent, or 52.77 points, at 5,390.31. The index is up more than 3 percent this week, although remains down on the month, quarter and year.

Index gains were matched by a dip in implied volatility, which is still high as markets remain uncertain over the path towards what many see as an inevitable Greek default, as well as the fear of further potential contagion to Italy.

"People are giving the politicians the benefit of the doubt as the (finmin) meeting is going on. But if there's nothing positive coming out of it, we're setting ourselves up for further declines next week," Cormac Leech, banks analyst at Canaccord Genuity, said.

Against that backdrop, banks added most points to the index and were among the top gainers, led by Barclays , up 5.6 percent in volume just ahead of its 90-day daily average in less than half a day's trade.

"Barclays has been a geared play on the crisis, due to its exposure to Portugal, Spain and to some extent Ireland and Italy," Leech said

Also supporting the stock was the joint central bank action to boost dollar liquidity on Thursday, he said.

Elsewhere in the sector, Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group also featured among the top gainers, up 4.8 percent and 3.3 percent respectively, in a 2 percent stronger sector index .

(Editing by David Hulmes)

