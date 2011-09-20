(Removes superfluous "morning" in first paragraph)

* FTSE 100 up 0.7 percent

* Banks boosted by bargain-hunting

* Defensive drugmakers, cigarette firms rise

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Sept 20 Britain's top share index moved higher on Tuesday morning, led by banks as bargain hunters moved in on the beaten-down sector ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Barclays , Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland all climbed around 1 percent, having weakened on Monday amid concerns of a Greek default.

The FTSE 100 was up 38.89 points, or 0.7 percent, at 5,298.45 by 0815 GMT, after falling 2.0 percent on Monday. The market opened lower after Standard & Poor's cut its rating for Italy's debt.

Traders noted a move towards stocks with more defensive qualities such as drugmakers and cigarette firms, saying any rally could prove short-lived if the Fed failed to adopt measures to boost the U.S. economy.

GlaxoSmithKline , AstraZeneca and Imperial Tobacco rose more than 1 percent.

Investors bet the U.S. central bank, as a result of a two-day policy meeting starting Tuesday, will act to push down already low long-term interest rates by tilting its portfolio towards longer maturities in a move known as Operation Twist.

"The only thing that is holding us up right now is the continued strong performance of the American market," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages some $500 million of assets.

"They have pretty much ignored the Greek crisis thus far in the hope of more support from Fed chairman Bernanke tomorrow evening, but if he does not deliver the market could easily take another leg down."

The Dow Jones industrial average is off 1.5 percent year-to-date, significantly outperforming the Euro STOXX 50 , the euro zone's blue chip index, down 25 percent.

On the second line, Debenhams topped the leader board, up 4.9 percent, as the department store group forecast year profit ahead of forecasts after cutting prices to grow market share in a tough trading environment.

"We are seeing some buying at these levels as investors look for bargains in areas that have been dragged down in the latest sell off," Mic Mills, head of electronic trading at ETX Capital, said.

"Even the banks are looking like value for some at these levels. With no numbers of note we await the Fed to see which rabbit they will pull out of the recovery hat." (Editing by Dan Lalor)

* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - * UK stock report FTSE index: <0#.FTS6> techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:> Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index: FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index: Market digest: Top 10 by vol: Top price gainers: Top % gainers: Top price losers: Top % losers: * For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street: Gilts report: Euro bond report Pan European stock report: Tokyo stocks: HK stocks: Sterling report: Dollar report: * For company prices, click on - * Company directory: By sector: * For pan-European market data and news, click on - * Daily European stocks report........................ European Equities speed guide................ FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... DJ STOXX index................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. Top 25 European pct gainers.................... Top 25 European pct losers.....................