* FTSE 100 up 1.3 pct; volumes low
* GlaxoSmithKline, Vodafone among popular defensive buys
* EZ debt turmoil continues; Fed meet in focus
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Sept 20 Britain's top shares
bounced on Tuesday as investors covered some short positions and
bought into sold-off defensive stocks after the previous
session's fall, keeping the index firmly in its broad technical
range.
Heavyweight defensive stocks with solid dividend attractions
were among the biggest contributors to the index, with pharma
blue-chip GlaxoSmithKline up 2.1 percent and telecoms
company Vodafone up 2.3 percent.
Volumes and conviction were low, however, on fresh
uncertainty over the outlook for the euro zone debt crisis and
ahead of an extended, two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meet that
some hope could result in fresh stimulus measures.
"We've seen nothing more than some bear-closing in the
morning session," a London-based trader at a European brokerage
said, while Manoj Ladwa, senior trader at ETX Capital, pointed
to increased buying in defensive firms.
Fresh pledges from Greece to shrink the state and do what it
takes to secure bailout funds and avert a near-term default were
supportive, as was its payment of the latest bond coupon,
traders said.
Against that, however, was a surprise Standard & Poor's
downgrade of Italy's credit, a scaling back of derivatives trade
between Bank of China and some European banks, and a report that
Siemens had moved money out of a French bank and into the
European Central Bank.
At 1050 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 1.3 percent, or
67.81 points, at 5,327.37; retracing more than half of the
previous session's 2 percent fall. Volumes were low, however, at
just 27 percent of their 90-day daily average.
Technically, the market remains firmly in a wide roughly 500
point trading range begun after August's 7 percent slide, and
conviction has yet to pick up enough to force a breakout to
either side.
"Although the FTSE rallied after taking out the recent swing
top at 5369.80, buyers failed to recognize the market's
strength, indicating that perhaps the recent rally was only
short-covering," Autochartist analyst Enis Mehmet said in a
note.
"Typically in a strong market, traders have a tendency to
chase the market higher, leading to powerful breakouts. For the
past two months, it appears that the rallies have been taking
place for the benefit of the short-sellers who wish to refresh
their positions at higher levels," he added.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)