* FTSE 100 index slumps 3.3 percent; no gainers
* Banks suffer on Fed's glum economic assessment
* Miners, oils drop with commodity prices on China data
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Sept 22 Britain's leading shares were
sharply lower across the board on Thursday, tracking hefty falls
on Wall Street and in Asia after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave a
downbeat assessment of the economy, saying it faced
"significant downside risks".
The Fed's cautious comments came as it, as expected,
unveiled fresh economic stimulus measures, dubbed "Operation
Twist" by the financial markets, which will see it buy more
long-term Treasury securities in an effort to lower borrowing
rates.
"Investors are sceptical that forcing down long term rates
will spur activity in the stagnant housing sector as the problem
seems to lie in prospective home buyers not being able to obtain
the necessary borrowing. This is exacerbated by the banks'
cautiousness to lend due to the dire unemployment situation,"
said Jordan Lambert, a trader at Spreadex.
Specialty miners and integrated oils
led the sell-off as base metal and crude
oil prices CLc1 tumbled on fears over future demand, with the
Fed's gloomy statement exacerbated by data showing more evidence
of a slowdown in top commodity consumer China.
HSBC's China Flash PMI survey showed factory output fell for
a third consecutive month in September, pointing to a slowdown
in the world's second largest economy.
The data suggested that China, the engine room of global
growth in recent years, may not be able to provide much of a
counterweight to flagging U.S. and European growth.
By 0755 GMT, the FTSE 100 index had dropped 172.49
points, or 3.3 percent to 5,115.92, having registered a 1.4
percent drop on Wednesday.
U.S. blue chips dropped 2.5 percent on Wednesday,
suffering their worst fall in a month, while Asian Pacific
shares outside Japan dropped 4.5 percent to hit
a 14-month low on Thursday.
British banks fell in London, tracking big
falls by their U.S. peers which also suffered after Moody's
downgraded the credit ratings of Bank of America ,
Citigroup and Wells Fargo on the conclusion that
the government was less likely to provide support for a
faltering bank.
Insurers were weak too, led by Prudential down 5.7
percent, with the sector having been one of the hardest-hit in
New York as traders said "Operation Twist" could threaten the
earnings of some of the country's largest insurers for years to
come.
"Insurers are heavily exposed to U.S. bond markets, so this
"twist" by the Fed could have a negative impact on sector
earnings," said Mic Mills, head of electronic trading at ETX
Capital.
Investec Securities also cut target prices for UK insurers,
including Prudential, to reflect the recent equity market
correction, though it said the changes were generally modest.
"We are mindful that a sell off post "Operation Twist" would
be likely given the previous nature/outcome of this policy
procedure," said Atif Latif, director of equities and
derivatives at Guardian Stockbrokers.
"Corporate earnings are still beating expectations and these
are now being discounted as investors are looking at the bigger
macro picture, but in the case of a recovery, mining plays will
be interesting to watch on the upside along with those with
progressive, sustainable dividends that are increasing," Latif
added.
On the macroeconomic front, only September's CBI orders
trends report will be released on Thursday, at 1000 GMT, to
provide any domestic direction.
