* Banks weaken on Fed's grim economic assessment
* Commodity stocks standout fallers after China data
* Wall Street futures point about 2 percent lower
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 22 Britain's top share index was
left nursing a 4.7 percent drop on Thursday with commodity
stocks bearing the brunt of a broad-based sell-off after the
U.S. Federal Reserve's grim assessment of the economy.
Kazakhmys , down 10.8 percent, led specialty miners
lower, while BG Group and BP , both
5.8 percent weaker, were worst off among integrated oils
, as metal and crude prices CLc1 tumbled.
Investors focused on fears about future demand as the Fed's
gloomy statement was compounded by data showing more evidence of
a slowdown in top commodity consumer China.
HSBC's China Flash PMI survey showed factory output fell for
a third consecutive month in September, pointing to a slowdown
in the world's second largest economy.
The data suggested that China, the engine room of global
growth in recent years, may not be able to provide much of a
counterweight to flagging U.S. and European growth.
The Fed commented on "significant downside risks" to the
outlook as it unveiled fresh economic stimulus measures which
will see it buy more long-term Treasury securities in an effort
to lower borrowing rates.
Wall Street looked set for a lower opening on Thursday, with
futures for the S&P 500 SPc1, Dow Jones DJc1 and Nasdaq 100
NDc1 all down just over 2 percent.
The FTSE 100 was down 246.67 points, or 4.7 percent,
at 5,041.74 by 1141 GMT, having dropped 1.4 percent on
Wednesday.
There were no blue-chip gainers.
While traders worried that the Fed's latest plan will have
little effect on lending, they did deem the market reaction to
be overdone.
"We have already seen some sizeable sell-offs this month
and any weakness below the 5,100 level has proved short-lived,"
David Jones, chief market strategist at IG Index, said.
"There is the potential for another U-turn after this early
weakness if the bargain hunters are tempted out yet again."
Ed Woolfitt, head of trading at Galvan Research, said:
"We've been trying to get through the 5,400 level. We've had a
couple of attempts and failed. And that makes the market
vulnerable anyway."
"This is a key time -- if we can find support in this
region; the drops in recent trading haven't been quite down to
the 5,000, so there's a channel there."
British banks fell in London, tracking big
falls by their U.S. peers which suffered after Moody's
downgraded the credit ratings of Bank of America ,
Citigroup and Wells Fargo saying the government
was less likely to provide support for troubled lenders.
Insurers were weak too, led by Prudential down 7.5
percent, with the sector having been one of the hardest-hit in
New York as traders said the latest stimulus package could
threaten the earnings of some of the country's largest insurers
for years to come.
"Insurers are heavily exposed to U.S. bond markets, so this
"twist" by the Fed could have a negative impact on sector
earnings," Mic Mills, head of electronic trading at ETX Capital,
said.
Investec Securities also cut target prices for UK insurers,
including Prudential, to reflect the recent equity market
correction, though it said the changes were generally modest.
(Additional reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)
* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - *
UK stock report
FTSE index: <0#.FTS6>
techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:>
Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index:
FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index:
Market digest: Top 10 by vol:
Top price gainers: Top % gainers:
Top price losers: Top % losers:
* For related news, click on - *
UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street:
Gilts report: Euro bond report
Pan European stock report:
Tokyo stocks: HK stocks:
Sterling report: Dollar report:
* For company prices, click on - *
Company directory: By sector:
* For pan-European market data and news, click on - *
Daily European stocks report........................
European Equities speed guide................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index...........................
DJ STOXX index...................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................
Top 25 European pct gainers....................
Top 25 European pct losers.....................