* FTSE 100 off 4.7 pct
* Index sees biggest 1-day percentage drop since March 2009
* Commodity stocks standout fallers after China data
* Banks weaken on Fed's grim economic assessment
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 22 A toxic cocktail comprising a
grim economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve and downbeat
data in China left Britain's top shares nursing a near 5-percent
drop on Thursday, as investors pinned some hopes on this week's
G20 meeting.
Commodity stocks , sensitive to data
showing a stuttering recovery, were the biggest fallers by some
margin, led by Vedanta Resources , down more than 13
percent, as metal and crude prices CLc1 tumbled.
Markets were fearful over future demand as a gloomy
statement from the Fed was compounded by data showing more
evidence of a slowdown in top commodity consumer China.
HSBC's China Flash PMI survey showed factory output fell for
a third consecutive month in September.
After the Fed said the economy faced "significant downside
risks", a Group of 20 meeting in Washington this week will be
watched for any further policy response in tackling the global
slowdown and euro zone debt crisis.
"The likelihood is that nothing will come out of it but,
having said that, you really don't want to be positioned the
wrong way just in case they do pull a rabbit out of the hat,"
Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets, said.
The FTSE 100 slid 246.80 points, or 4.7 percent, to
5,041.61, hitting a five-week closing low and registering its
biggest one-day percentage fall since early March 2009.
The UK benchmark saw 64 billion pounds ($98 billion) wiped
off its value on Thursday.
There were no blue-chip gainers, while the FTSE 100
volatility index jumped nearly 17 percent -- evidence
that nervousness is growing.
The demand for put options from investors has increased, in
an indication that there is still further downside risk being
priced into the market, a trader said.
"Now of interest is the small premiums being paid for being
short compared to a few weeks ago," Atif Latif, director of
equities and derivatives at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.
British banks fell in London, tracking big
falls by their U.S. peers which suffered after Moody's
downgraded the credit ratings of Bank of America ,
Citigroup and Wells Fargo saying the government
was less likely to provide support for troubled lenders.
Insurers were weak too, with Prudential among the
worst off, down 7 percent, as traders said the latest U.S.
stimulus package could threaten the earnings of some of that
country's largest insurers for years to come.
Investec Securities also cut target prices for UK insurers,
including Prudential, to reflect the recent equity market
correction, though it said the changes were generally modest.
In technical analysis, if the index breaches a flag pattern
that has defined its price action for the last few weeks, this
would greatly increase the chances of a further test of last
month's lows at 4,791, Charles Stanley's Bill McNamara said.
He said 4,800 is a hugely important level for the UK index.
Not only was it the low point of this sell-off, it was also the
low of the summer of 2010, and the point at which the FTSE has
retraced 50 percent of the rally which began in March 2009.
"If it were to give way, the implication would be that the
bulls were jumping ship altogether, which could lead to a rapid
drop to around 4,480, at which level the index would have
retraced fully 61.8 percent of the aforementioned uptrend."
(Additional reporting by Jon Hopkins, Simon Jessop and
Dominic Lau)
(tricia.wright1@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 8114;
Reuters Messaging:
tricia.wright1.thomonreuters.com@reuters.net))
* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - *
UK stock report
FTSE index: <0#.FTS6>
techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:>
Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index:
FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index:
Market digest: Top 10 by vol:
Top price gainers: Top % gainers:
Top price losers: Top % losers:
* For related news, click on - *
UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street:
Gilts report: Euro bond report
Pan European stock report:
Tokyo stocks: HK stocks:
Sterling report: Dollar report:
* For company prices, click on - *
Company directory: By sector:
* For pan-European market data and news, click on - *
Daily European stocks report........................
European Equities speed guide................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index...........................
DJ STOXX index...................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................
Top 25 European pct gainers....................
Top 25 European pct losers.....................
($1 = 0.652 British Pounds)
(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)