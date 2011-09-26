* FTSE 100 index down 0.5 pct; off earlier lows below 5,000
* Miners, oils lead decliners as commodity prices drop
* Banks mixed; short squeeze helps RBS, Lloyds
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Sept 26 Britain's top shares fell back
in early trade on Monday, led by weaker miners and energy issues
as commodity prices continued their slide on global recession
fears.
However, a rally from earlier falls by selected banking
issues helped haul the FTSE 100 index back from an
opening drop below the 5,000 level.
At 0802 GMT, the UK blue chip index was down 24.25 points,
or 0.5 percent at 5,042.59, having bounced from an early session
low at 4,974.03. The FTSE 100 index gained 0.4 percent on Friday
but had still shed 5.6 percent over a turbulent week.
Precious metals miners Fresnilo and Randgold
Resources were the biggest FTSE 100 fallers, down 7.5 percent
and 3.9 percent respectively, as gold extended its losses
after sliding a record $100 an ounce on Friday, as safe haven
seekers abandoned the precious metal in favour of the dollar and
U.S. Treasuries.
Chilean copper miner Antofagasta was also a leading
FTSE 100 faller, down 4.0 percent as copper prices
neared 14-month lows in Shanghai trade as fears of renewed
recession raised worries over falling demand.
JPMorgan Cazenove sees further 10-15 percent downside risk
for UK miners with equity and commodity prices moving in tandem,
though it thinks that stronger balance sheets should support
valuations above 2008/09 levels.
"We still believe the foundations of the supercycle are in
place and therefore see this sell-off as an opportunity in
waiting," the broker said in a note.
Integrated oils fell back too as crude prices CLc1 dropped
further after falling to six-week lows on Friday, with Royal
Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) losing 2.2 percent.
BP , however, lost a more modest 0.4 percent. The
board of its Russian joint venture TNK-BP approved an additional
$1.25 billion dividend payout to shareholders, a spokesman for
the company said on Sunday. [ID@nS1E78O07O]
Banks were mixed as a sector, with
part-state-owned lenders Lloyds Banking Group and Royal
Bank of Scotland the top two blue chip gainers, both up 1.8
percent as short sellers got squeezed out.
But weakness in global banking heavyweight HSBC ,
off 0.7 percent, kept the sector lower, with uncertainty over
the euro zone sovereign debt crisis remaining paramount.
"The initial sell-off on the open is being reversed as banks
are looking cheap at these levels especially if some of the
European debt on their books does get wiped out as suggested,"
said Mic Mills, head of electronic dealing at ETX Capital.
European leaders were working on new ways to stop the
fallout from the euro zone sovereign debt crisis exacting more
damage on the world economy at the weekend.
EU leaders, under pressure from tumbling markets, might
agree on bolder steps to ringfence heavily indebted Greece,
Portugal and Ireland but investors expressed concern about a
lack of detail about the proposals.
"If the rumours are to be believed then the move would
finally give investors what they have been asking for, will
likely give markets a short-term shot in the arm," James Hughes,
Senior Market Analyst at Alpari UK, said.
"However, the news of this deal would be in contrast to
comments from IMF chief Christine Lagarde who believes, like
many, that this money is just not available," Hughes added.
No important British data will be released on Monday so
investors will be focused across the Atlantic on the Chicago Fed
index for August, due at 1230 GMT, and August U.S. new home
sales, due at 1400 GMT.
(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
