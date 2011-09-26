* FTSE 100 up 0.5 pct after fall below 5,000
* Banks rally on hopes for action on European debt
* Miners, oils weaken on demand outlook concerns
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 26 After a tumultuous session,
strong financials hauled Britain's top shares into positive
territory on Monday as investors, spurred by hopes for decisive
action to deal with the euro zone debt crisis, sought out
bargains in the beaten-down sector.
The UK benchmark ended up 22.56 points, or 0.5
percent, at 5,089.37, having vacillated sharply between positive
and negative territory -- from an early session low of 4,974.03
to a peak of 5,148.81.
The outlines of a euro zone rescue plan gave the market
cause for cheer, but with little in the way of tangible detail,
traders said further volatility most likely lay in store.
Banks added most points to the index, led by
Barclays , up 6.8 percent, while part state-owned
lenders Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland
both ended the session 3.2 percent ahead.
At the weekend, European leaders were reported to be working
on new ways to stop the fallout from the euro zone sovereign
debt crisis exacting more damage on the world economy.
EU leaders, under pressure from tumbling markets, might
agree on bolder steps to ring fence heavily indebted Greece,
Portugal and Ireland.
"I think what's been talked about so far seems to have
raised more questions than answers," Joshua Raymond, market
strategist at City Index, said.
"Whilst certainly investors are looking for any excuse to
try and buy into a market that's been very sharply sold, I think
they're questioning a little bit what's to come."
Euro zone officials played down reports on Monday of
emerging plans to halve Greece's debts and recapitalise European
banks to cope with the fallout, stressing that no such scheme is
yet on the table.
Life insurers also got a boost from the euro zone debt hopes
which should boost equity markets insurers' underlying assets,
with Aviva and Legal & General both 6.4 percent
firmer.
"We shouldn't kid ourselves that this means we're through
the worst," David Jones, chief market strategist at IG Index,
said.
"The worry is, if we don't get any definite concrete plan to
add to the talk over the weekend, we could well see the rug
pulled out from underneath this rally."
Precious metals miners were among the biggest FTSE 100
fallers, with Fresnillo and Randgold Resources
down 6.9 percent and 2.8 percent respectively, as the gold price
fell sharply.
Other miners suffered after copper prices
dropped to 14-month lows as fears of a renewed global
recession raised worries over falling demand.
Kazakhmys and Vedanta Resources were both
left nursing falls of 3.9 percent.
JPMorgan Cazenove sees a further 10-15 percent downside risk
for UK miners with equity and commodity prices moving in tandem,
though it thinks that stronger balance sheets should support
valuations above 2008/09 levels.
Integrated oils were also weaker as a sector, with Royal
Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) down 1.5 percent.
(Additional reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford) (tricia.wright1@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542
8114; Reuters Messaging:
tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters)
* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - *
UK stock report
FTSE index: <0#.FTS6>
techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:>
Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index:
FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index:
Market digest: Top 10 by vol:
Top price gainers: Top % gainers:
Top price losers: Top % losers:
* For related news, click on - *
UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street:
Gilts report: Euro bond report
Pan European stock report:
Tokyo stocks: HK stocks:
Sterling report: Dollar report:
* For company prices, click on - *
Company directory: By sector:
* For pan-European market data and news, click on - *
Daily European stocks report........................
European Equities speed guide................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index...........................
DJ STOXX index...................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................
Top 25 European pct gainers....................
Top 25 European pct losers.....................