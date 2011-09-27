* FTSE 100 up 2.1 pct

* Miners, energy stocks spurred by higher commods prices

* Banks continue rebound on euro zone hopes

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Sept 27 Britain's top shares were sharply higher across the board on Tuesday, tracking strong gains on Wall Street and in Asia, as investors became increasingly hopeful that European leaders will take purposeful action to alleviate the region's debt crisis.

Miners and energy stocks spearheaded the rally, tracking a recovery in commodity prices as alarm about the state of the global economy was countered by optimism over the euro zone debt situation.

Kazakhmys and Vedanta Resources grabbed the top spots on the FTSE 100 leader board, up 9.6 percent and 6.5 percent, while Fresnillo , aided by a Citigroup upgrade to "hold" on valuation grounds, rose 6 percent.

European Central Bank policymakers said on Monday officials were working to boost the firepower of the region's rescue fund to try and alleviate a crisis that U.S. President Barack Obama said "is scaring the world".

U.S. markets felt a positive knock-on effect, with the Dow Jones industrial average and the Standard & Poor's 500 Index ending more than 2 percent higher on Monday.

The upbeat sentiment spilled over into trade in Asia, where Tokyo's Nikkei rose 2.8 percent.

Some market participants cautioned about undue optimism, highlighting that the plans have yet to be firmed up, and that the choppy trading conditions seen in equity markets in recent weeks are likely to remain until decisive action was seen.

"I still think that this is in no way a done deal so I would rather be a seller than a buyer at these levels," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages some $500 million of assets.

Angus Campbell, head of sales at Capital Spreads, said: "You have to be prepared for volatility to remain high as meetings after meetings thrash out exactly what sort of rescue package there will be for the euro zone."

"But at least for now there's a realisation that radical coordinated action is required. That's why we're seeing the relief rally, but there is a chance that investors may have got ahead of themselves because there are still many many risks."

The FTSE 100 was up 108.06 points, or 2.1 percent, at 5,197.43 by 0832 GMT, having ended up 0.5 percent on Monday.

Banking stocks , sensitive to the twists in the euro zone story, advanced again. Barclays led the way, up 4.2 percent.

Among individual stories, luxury goods group Burberry added 3.4 percent, boosted by upbeat comments from Credit Suisse after a meeting with management on Tuesday.

"As long as management execution remains flawless, self-help growth features should remain supportive against worsening macro," the broker said in a note.

Bullish broker sentiment also gave Tesco a lift, up 1.4 percent, with HSBC lifting its rating on the retailer to "neutral".

By Tricia Wright

