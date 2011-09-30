* FTSE 100 down 1.1 percent, on track for 13.5 pct fall in
Q3
* Banks weak led by StanChart, HSBC; miners volatile
* AstraZeneca up on Seroquel settlement
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Sept 30 Britain's top shares dropped
back in early trade Friday, extending the previous session's
falls, weighed by weakness in banks and miners in the final
session of a turbulent month and third quarter.
Banks were the biggest sector fallers,
reversing a recent rally, led by emerging markets lender
Standard Chartered and global heavyweight HSBC
, down 3.7 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.
Hong Kong shares slumped Friday led by mainland banks and
developers on fears that a property market correction in China
could trigger problems for banks, particularly those with higher
exposure to informal lending activities.
Miners were volatile, opening lower, swinging
higher, then falling back again as traders assessed September
PMI data from China, the world's biggest metals consumer.
The final reading for the HSBC China purchasing managers'
index (PMI) was 49.9 in September, unchanged from August, above
the flash reading published last week.
Official Chinese PMI data to be released on Saturday may
show a pickup in factory activity though input prices will be
closely watched for inflationary clues.
Luxury goods firm Burberry was also a leading FTSE
100 faller, down 3.9 percent, extending Thursday's drop
following weakness in U.S. peers, as investors' worried about
the sector's big exposure to China.
"Recent data indicates China is feeling the impact of the
economic slowdown in the Western world which hit high-end
retailers," said Jordan Lambert, a trader at Spreadex.
At 0805 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 58.11
points, or 1.1 percent lower at 5,138.73, having shed 0.4
percent on Thursday.
The UK blue chip index is on track to have lost more than
13.5 percent in the third quarter, and is down more than 14.5
percent in the year-to-date, having gained 9 percent in 2010.
UBS has cut its year-end 2011 forecast for the FTSE 100
index to 5,900, down from 6,100, after reducing its long
standing earnings per share (EPS) growth estimates.
The broker reduced its 2012 EPS growth forecast for the FTSE
100 to just +3 percent, down from +8 percent previously, while
leaving its 2011 estimate unchanged at +15 percent.
Among individual blue chip fallers, Intertek Group
shed 4.7 percent as UBS downgraded its rating for the testing
equipment firm to "sell" from "neutral".
On the upside, AstraZeneca gained 0.4 percent after
reaching a settlement with privately held Handa Pharmaceuticals
that will keep the company from selling a generic form of its
Seroquel XR anti-psychotic medicine in the United States until
late 2016.
"Traders seem uncertain about the market's direction over
the near term. The sideways action on the 240-minute chart is
clearly forming a non-trending triangle chart pattern that
suggests the market is setting up for an impending breakout,"
said James A. Hyerczyk, Analyst at Autochartist.
"At this time the direction is unclear, but a breakout over
the last swing top at 5,314.30 is likely to trigger an
acceleration to the upside while a break though the last swing
bottom at 4,928.10 is likely to signal a sharp decline."
The GfK NOP British consumer confidence index rose to -30 in
September from August's 4-month low of -31. The reading was
better than expectations for a drop to -33, but is still 10
points below its level this time last year.
No other UK data is scheduled for release on Friday.
(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
