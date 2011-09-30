* FTSE 100 off 1.7 pct; set to shed 14 pct over third quarter

* Miners, banks lead market lower

* Intertek drops 8.8 pct after UBS downgrade

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Sept 30 Britain's top share index fell on Friday, set to register its biggest quarterly loss in nine years, as fears over the euro zone debt crisis and slowing global growth have sapped investor confidence.

Miners traded well into the red, in volatile trade, after China's manufacturing sector contracted for a third consecutive month in September, an indication the world's second-largest economy is not immune to global headwinds.

Official Chinese PMI data to be released on Saturday may show a pickup in factory activity though input prices will be closely watched for inflationary clues.

Atif Latif, director of equities and derivatives at Guardian Stockbrokers, said miners, down 31 percent over the third quarter, now trade on a PE of 5.8 times, which in historical terms provides an attractive risk-return trade.

However, he added: "If China continues to slow further we (could) see more mining weakness, and many of the supply demand growth models depend on Chinese growth."

Luxury goods firm Burberry was another big casualty, off 5.6 percent, extending the previous session's drop following weakness in U.S. peers, as investors worried about the sector's big exposure to China.

Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, said that while traders might buy Burberry on weakness, Thursday's sharp retreat, on strong volumes, was dramatic for this stock, "and it is possible that a decisive shift in sentiment is underway.

The stock is currently trading below 1,191 pence, the intermediate bottom reached last month, "and it really is not going to look good if they start taking out previous lows".

Banks were the biggest sector fallers, reversing a recent rally, led by emerging markets lender Standard Chartered , down 4.9 percent, while global heavyweight HSBC dropped 4 percent.

Hong Kong shares slumped Friday led by mainland banks and developers on fears that a property market correction in China could trigger problems for banks, particularly those with higher exposure to informal lending activities.

Intertek shed 8.8 percent, easily the sharpest faller, as UBS cut its rating for the testing equipment firm to "sell" from "neutral", in a sub-sector review, which concluded that testing is "resilient, but not immune to slowdown".

The FTSE 100 index was down 89.49 points, or 1.7 percent, at 5,107.35 by 1129 GMT, on track to drop for a third straight session after Tuesday's 4-percent lurch higher.

Some traders perceive this recent weakness as a bearish sign, which could set the index up to breach the bottom of a trading range seen over the last few weeks, between about 5,000 and 5,400.

"As we're not breaking to the upside at the moment, we've assumed a much more defensive position, pretty much 50/50 hedged," Ed Woolfitt, head of trading at Galvan Research, said.

"I think if we break below that 4,950 to 5,000 mark, we're into what I would describe as no-man's land and vulnerable to freefall -- there's no level of support bar 4,000."

UBS has cut its year-end 2011 forecast for the FTSE 100 index to 5,900, down from 6,100, after reducing its long-standing earnings per share (EPS) growth estimates.

The broker cut its 2012 EPS growth forecast for the FTSE 100 to just +3 percent, down from +8 percent previously, while leaving its 2011 estimate unchanged at +15 percent.

The UK blue chip index is set to have lost more than 14 percent in the third quarter, and is down more than 13 percent in the year-to-date, having gained 9 percent in 2010.

U.S. stock index futures SPc1 DJc1 NDc1 pointed to a lower opening on Wall Street on Friday.

August U.S. personal income and consumption numbers will be released at 1230 GMT, together with September's New York ISM index, while September's Chicago PMI report is due at 1345 GMT, with the final reading of September's Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index due at 1355 GMT. (Additional reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - * UK stock report FTSE index: <0#.FTS6> techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:> Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index: FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index: Market digest: Top 10 by vol: Top price gainers: Top % gainers: Top price losers: Top % losers: * For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street: Gilts report: Euro bond report Pan European stock report: Tokyo stocks: HK stocks: Sterling report: Dollar report: * For company prices, click on - * Company directory: By sector: * For pan-European market data and news, click on - * Daily European stocks report........................ European Equities speed guide................ FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... DJ STOXX index................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. Top 25 European pct gainers.................... Top 25 European pct losers.....................